Hey, Cynthia Allen: The problem isn’t the shot or the president. It’s vaccine deniers

Anything but the real blame

On Jan. 9, Cynthia M. Allen wrote that the vaccine for COVID-19 “isn’t doing what they said it would do — stop wide transmission.” (5C, “Fort Worth judge sides with Navy SEALS on vaccine order”)

On Jan. 16, in protesting vaccine passports again, she wrote about “a president who has yet to make good on his promise to ‘shut down’ the virus.” (5C, “As New York, DC turn to vaccine passports, here’s why pandemic life is better in Texas”)

A major reason COVID-19 has not been defeated is that many individuals refuse to get vaccinated. That is the reason for mandates and passports.

- Deborah Johnson, Fort Worth

Crack down on China’s misdeeds

Why is China getting a pass on the COVID-19 disaster? It has caused incalculable financial damage and humanitarian suffering around the globe. Isn’t it way past time for the World Court to take action?

- Dale Peterson, Keller

Why are Biden’s hands tied?

This COVID-19 crisis has caused hundreds of thousands of Americans’ deaths. It affects the availability of health services, education of students, shortages of all kinds of supplies, and closings of restaurants, churches and businesses.

It also causes widespread fear that we may never see normal again.

Other countries’ leaders have mandated restrictions and vaccinations. Why can’t the Supreme Court allow President Joe Biden to do the same?

- Deana Glenn, Fort Worth

‘Hamilton’ is more than politics

Were the tone and content of Nicole Russell’s Jan. 19 column on “Hamilton” really necessary? (11A, “Don’t let dumb woke criticism keep you from seeing ‘Hamilton’ in Fort Worth”)

There is no question that “Hamilton” is a very fine musical and has won many awards. All productions are critiqued with many interpretative connotations. Russell focused on only one criticism, from the left, citing Fox News.

There was much more involved in the criticisms of this show. Remember the enraged Donald Trump supporter in Chicago who interrupted the song “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” or the call to boycott the musical altogether? Those criticisms came from the right.

“Hamilton” is great entertainment. Let’s not recall past political divides and just enjoy it.

- Catherine Wells, Fort Worth

Granger voted no on infrastructure

Jeers to the Star-Telegram for its editorial praising Rep. Kay Granger and others for the funding of the Panther Island project. (Jan. 20, 9A, “What changed to finally get Panther Island project funded? Here’s who deserves credit”)

The writers failed to mention some folks, such as the Democratic members of Congress who passed the infrastructure bill. Note: Granger voted against this legislation. Her hypocrisy knows no limits.

- Dave Robinson, Arlington

Voting rights on chopping block

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would have likely survived the no votes of Republican senators if two Democrats-in-name-only hadn’t fatally stabbed the bill in its heart. (Jan. 20, 4A, “Democrats press on toward defeat for voting bills”)

Without the bill, states can remove longtime poll watchers, change voting hours, ban mail-in ballots and U.S. Mail drop boxes, close polling stations in minority neighborhoods and make it illegal to give food or water to elderly voters waiting in long lines for hours on end.

I fully expect in the coming months to see many states pass more voter-suppression laws. They’ll close polling stations in Democratic-voting neighborhoods and open new ones in Republican areas.

I’m afraid that our democracy is doomed.

- Sharon Austry, Fort Worth

Make ballot boxes like restaurants

The left cries discrimination if someone is required to show proof of who they are to vote. But in some blue cities of America such as New York, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco, you need a current COVID-19 vaccination card to enter a restaurant.

If it is discrimination to require proof of ID to vote, isn’t it discrimination to demand proof of vaccination to eat? Where is the ACLU when it is needed?

- Gary Pederson, Weatherford