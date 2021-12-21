Hey Bud’s Hemp Clay Mask Says Bye-Bye Acne AND Dry Skin

I’m not gonna lie, this hemp clay mask is IT. It’s no wonder it has over 2,000 five-star reviews and plenty of gushing testimonials. And with the current promo of 20% off site-wide with code XMAS20 and a free mask with your $75+ order — who could resist? From Australian skincare brand Hey Bud, the clay mask (along with a super handy free applicator brush) promises to clear up acne, improve skin’s moisture, help regulate oils, and fade dark spots with its main ingredient: hemp seed oil. Even after having tested for only two weeks (they recommend using it once or twice a week if your skin is dry, or up to three times a week if it’s oily ) I could definitely see an improvement in my skin’s texture. After washing off the mask, my face feels glowy, refreshed, and squeaky clean without leaving it all dried up. In other words, it’s the dream clay mask.

The clay mask uses natural, good-for-you ingredients to deliver five-star-worthy results: the kaolin clay moisturizes and cleanses, aloe vera and matcha tea balances and protects your moisture barrier, and almond with avocado oils reduces inflammation. While all of these ingredients work together to make this mask amazing, the real standout is that Australian hemp seed oil. We’ve seen hemp and CBD rise in popularity in our skincare products for the last two years or so. The hyped ingredient is loved for perfecting the balancing act of treating acne while still keeping skin hydrated. Shown to help relieve dermatitis and psoriasis, hemp seed oil is also a serious multitasker.

It smells amazing, and my skin feels so soft and glowy! [It’s] definitely my new go-to face mask. Hey bud reviewer

I’ve never tried hemp or CBD skincare before, so I didn’t know what to expect. I’m also very very lazy when it comes to wash-off masks. If it’s not a sheet mask, I don’t keep up with it, and sometimes I’m too lazy to even use a sheet mask. Suffice to say, it would take a lot for me to mix up my low-matience routine for an actual mask. Spoiler alert: Even though the two-week trial is over, I plan to stick with it. Everything from its creamy texture and light, fresh scent to the included brush (the brush!! Someone, please explain how my executive-dysfunctional brain gets motivated to do otherwise not-worth-the-brain-power tasks as soon as there’s a brush involved? Not using my hands and having a handy-dandy applicator simply transforms the task as doable. The free brush is a 10/10 in my book) makes my after-work self-care a spa-like one.

I had a few breakouts on my chin that didn’t go away with my routine pimple patches, but after washing off this mask, they were pretty much gone. Sure, you can see some redness on one side of my face — typical for my after-skincare face — but it felt heavenly soft. Like that post-facial feeling we’re all craving (and can’t get enough of) but on our own bathrooms! While some benefits are immediate, my skin also felt less inflamed with regular use as well. It can even help fade scars over time.

Other happy reviewers are seeing similar results. One gushed that it’s “the only product that’s ever worked for my skin,” and another called it “an honest life-changer.” Others are finding that it works well as a spot treatment and is especially great for sensitive skin. And, at just two or three applications a week, it’s an easy addition to even a simple routine like mine.

[The] Only product that’s ever worked for my skin! I suffered from really bad acne for the first time in my life late last year, and since using these products my skin never been better! [I] Honestly swear by it, and recommend to everyone I know. Hey Bud Reviewer

