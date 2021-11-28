Hey, Boise! Round out 2021 with comedy, theater and — of course — New Year’s parties

I think we are all ready to say “peace out” to 2021. Another pretty horrible year — thanks to the pandemic — is in the books.

I’m sure many of us wouldn’t mind fast-forwarding to the countdown for 2022, surrounded by friends with glasses raised, eagerly awaiting to put this year in the rear-view mirror. Might want to pass on the tradition of kissing those around you, though. Just sayin’.

That day will be here before we know it, really, so we should enjoy what December has to offer in the meantime.

Hope you are prepared for some serious belly laughs. The last month of the year will have you in stitches. Comedian Whitney Cummings performs Dec. 3 at the Egyptian Theatre, Jim Gaffigan on Dec. 12 at ExtraMile Arena and Jo Koy on Dec. 18 at Idaho Central Arena.

Down for a concert? American country music artist Brantley Gilbert will play Dec. 9 at the Ford Idaho Center. Or catch Boise’s own Blues Addicts at The Sapphire Room on Dec. 26.

Fan of “Hamilton”? Who isn’t?!?! Surprisingly, there are still tickets. Check any of the dates (Dec. 8-26) of this production’s run for available seats at the Morrison Center.

And, of course, cap off the month with a New Year’s Eve party. Whether you are planning a more intimate gathering at home, taking the family to Wahooz, or pulling out all the stops and celebrating in downtown Boise (Hannah’s and other bars should be poppin’), stay safe — and cheers!

Note: Check with event websites or social media before attending. Events might be canceled or postponed after press deadline because of the pandemic, or might have new rules put in place. At Boise-sponsored events with fewer than 250 people, attendees must wear masks indoors, as well as outdoors if social distancing can’t be maintained. These events with 250 people or more require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test upon entry. Ford Idaho Center and other venues may also require proof of vaccination or a negative test, depending on requests from performers.

New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve Parties: Friday, Dec. 31, Wahooz Family Fun Zone/Pinz Bowling, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian (next to Roaring Springs). 208-898-0900, wahoozfunzone.com, pinzbowlingidaho.com.

▪ Indoor Incredible, 11 a.m. to midnight. $29.99 all day, including nine unlimited attractions, plus bowling and a $5 game card with a Noon Year’s Eve balloon drop and party favors.

▪ Z Lounge Countdown Party, 9 p.m. to midnight. Cosmic bowling, appetizer and dessert buffet, one attraction pass, $5 game card, party favors and champagne (or sparkling cider) toast. All ages. $49.99 advance, $5 more at the door if lanes available.

Idaho Potato Drop: 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, Cecil D. Andrus Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Music by Steve Fulton Music, The Weary Times; comedy by Austin Von Johnson; emcee Yeti Abides; fireworks; more. Free, but VIP tickets ($100) available at idahopotatodrop.com.

Colt Ford: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, Stoney’s Road House, 1050 Cascade Road, Emmett. $42.50-$62.50. stoneysroadhouse.com.

Festivals/Fairs

Christmas in Color: 5:30 to 10 p.m. daily, through Jan. 2 (closed Christmas day), Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Socially safe, drive-thru Christmas light extravaganza where guests are immersed in LED tunnels and surrounded by dancing lights sharply synchronized to music as they wind through light displays fully animated and in sync to holiday favorites. A portion of proceeds benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.$35 per vehicle, $60 VIP (party pack plus express lane). To reserve a time slot, go to christmasincolor.net/boise.

Winter Garden aGlow: Limited one-hour timed ticketing blocks available every thirty minutes from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, through Dec. 31, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Twinkling wonderland with snacks and warm drinks from local vendors, music, holiday express model train display, more. $15 general, $12 IBG members and children 4-12, free for ages 3 and younger. Tickets must be purchased in advance; not available at the gate. 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.

Scentsy Commons Holiday Lights: Daily through Jan. 16, 2901 E. Pine Ave., Meridian. More than 450 trees have been wrapped in more than 43 miles of lights, including the light tunnel. And, back by popular demand is the 75-foot tall, light-up Christmas tree. Food trucks on site from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Live stream also available on the event’s Facebook page.

Boise Christmas Show: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 3-4; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $5 general, $4 seniors, free for children 12 and younger. boisechristmasshow.com.

Boise Farmers Market Winter Market Drive-Thru: Customers can shop online from 7 a.m. Tuesdays through 11 p.m. Wednesdays, then pick up their order on Saturday during their chosen pickup time window. Pickup hours 9 to 11:45 a.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 18, Payette Brewing warehouse, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. theboisefarmersmarket.com/bfmwintermarket.

Capital City Public Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 18, 303 E. 34th St., Garden City. 208-345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.

Food and Drinks

Breakfast with Santa: 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18, Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Buffet breakfast, kids craft time, personal time with Santa and animal experience. Then guest will have the rest of the day to explore the zoo. Photos with Santa are available, but must be purchased in advance. $40.07 general, $34.50 Friends of Zoo Boise members; $24.49 children 3-11, $20.03 members. Children 2 and younger are free, but still require reservations. Cost includes zoo admission for the remainder of the day. zooboise.org/event/breakfast-with-santa.

Performance Arts

Ballet Idaho “The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4; noon Sunday, Dec. 5, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $44, $63 and $78. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.

Bill Charlap and Renee Rosnes Duo: 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $50-$60 general, student discounts available. boisejazzsociety.org.

▪ Inform-ance concert followed by Q&A at 4 p.m. and Interpreting the American Songbook at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Free.

Boise Phil Handel’s Messiah: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 17-18, St. John’s Cathedral, 707 N. 8th St., Boise. $41.34 general, $20.67. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.

Spectator Sports

Idaho Steelheads hockey: 7:10 p.m., Idaho Central Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $12-$40. idahocentralarena.com.

▪ vs. South Carolina Stingrays: Wednesday, Dec. 8; and Friday-Saturday, Dec. 10-11

▪ vs. Rapid City Rush: Wednesday, Dec. 15; Friday, Dec. 17; and Sunday, Dec. 19

Theater

Knock ‘em Dead Productions’ “One Special Night”: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec 3-4; 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9; 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 10-11; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, The Creative Space, 121 E. 34th St, Garden City. $20 at kedproductions.org, $25 at the door.

“Hamilton”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-9; 8 p.m. Dec. 10; 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 11; 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 12; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14-16; 8 p.m. Dec. 17; 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 18; 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-22; 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23; 7 p.m. Dec. 25; 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 26, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $59-$199, with a limited number of premium seats starting at $299 for all shows. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.

Alley Repertory Theater’s “Priscilla Queen of the Desert: The Musical”: 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Dec. 9-11, 16-18; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $25 general, $20 students, seniors, military, at the door or alleyrep.org.

Daily calendar

Dec. 1

Courtney Barnett: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Bedouine. $31 general, $76-$91 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster.

Dec. 2

All I Got for Christmas was the Blues: Billy Blues Band: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $15 general, $20 preferred. eventbrite.com.

Dec. 3

Winter Lights Parade and Tree Lighting: Parade starts at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, downtown Meridian. Parade will travel down Main Street to Carlton and return on 2nd Street. Meridian’s official Christmas tree will be lit at the end of the parade. Come early to watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” projected next to the mainstage on Idaho and Main street. christamsinmeridian.org.

Whitney Cummings: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $49.50. Ticketmaster.

Dec. 4

Pray for Snow Party: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Soldier Mountain, 1043 N. Soldier Creek Road, 11 miles north of Fairfield. Massive bonfire, s’more-making stations, free food courtesy of Falls Brand, music by Colt Angell and the Revolvers Band, games, prizes, and a cash bar. In addition, the ski resort will begin a new tradition this winter by lighting the giant “Soldier Tree.” Free, but go to soldiermountain-prayforsnow.eventbrite.com to register.

Dec. 5

Thundercat: 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Channel Tres. $29.50 general ($33 door), $75-$85 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster.

Dec. 9

Brantley Gilbert: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $30.25-$60.25. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Dec. 10

The Kings of Swing: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, Idaho State Museum, 610 N. Julia Davis Drive, Boise. $35 general, $30 for Idaho State Historical Society members. 208-334-2120, history.idaho.gov/event/kings-of-swing.

Dec. 11

Chris Cagle: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, Stoney’s Road House, 1050 Cascade Road, Emmett. $32.50-$52.50. stoneysroadhouse.com.

Dec. 12

Classic Movie at the Museum: “Miracle on 34th Street”: 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, Idaho State Museum, 610 N. Julia Davis Drive, Boise. $5 general, free for Idaho State Historical Society members. history.idaho.gov/event/miracle-on-34th.

Boise Phil Merry & Bright: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $28-$67. Students w/ID get in free at the door; no advance ticketing required. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.

Jim Gaffigan: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $39.75-$89.75 (subject to change). Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.

Dec. 18

Jo Koy: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, Idaho Central Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $39.50-$79.50. 208-424-2200, idahocentralarena.com.

Meridian Symphony presents “Merry, Merry Meridian”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, Centennial Performing Arts Center, 12400 W. McMillan Road, Boise. Featuring sounds of the season including Amundson’s “On Christmas Day,” Anderson’s “A Christmas Festival,” Berlin’s “White Christmas” and many other holiday favorites. Young Artists Competition winner Zachary Cheng will perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto in B-flat Major. $12 general, $10 seniors, students, military, $5 children, at meridiansymphony.org and at the door if available. Masks required. 208-891-2721, info@meridiansymphony.org.

Dec. 19

Acoustic Country Christmas with Suzy Bogguss and T. Graham Brown: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $45-$65. americanamusicseries.net/suzy-bogguss---t.-graham-brown.html.

Dec. 26

Blues Addicts: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $20 general, $25 preferred. eventbrite.com.