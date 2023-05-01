Hey Alberta. Time to put it on the line! We want to hear your priorities for the provincial election

At the University of Calgary in April, reporter Lily Dupuis asked students what they want the candidates to be talking about. Dupuis, reporter Kelsea Arnett and others are taking that question across Alberta. (Elise Stolte/CBC - image credit)

You can bet politicians and strategists know what they want this election to be about.

But how about you?

You're watching the world out your front door, working hard, paying bills and buying groceries. If you could set the agenda for the upcoming election, what would you want the candidates to be talking about?

This is your chance to have your say.

As part of this special election project, we're sending reporters out to talk with as many people as possible across the province. They'll be listening intently to what you say and sharing it with the rest of the newsroom to inform our coverage.

We'll share it back with the community, too — on Instagram, our radio shows, TV and, of course, online.

Watch for us in your community or submit your own one-minute video using the link below.

This election is about everyone.

Add your voice to the project here

Questions? Email CBC producer Elise Stolte at elise.stolte@cbc.ca.