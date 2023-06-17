Hexza Corporation Berhad (KLSE:HEXZA) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Hexza Corporation Berhad (KLSE:HEXZA) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hexza Corporation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = RM8.6m ÷ (RM301m - RM3.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Hexza Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 2.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 7.4%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hexza Corporation Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Hexza Corporation Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Hexza Corporation Berhad Tell Us?

The fact that Hexza Corporation Berhad is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 2.9% on its capital. In addition to that, Hexza Corporation Berhad is employing 33% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Hexza Corporation Berhad's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 56% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

