Hexagon Purus ASA - Key information relating to subsequent offering

(Oslo, Norway 2 March 2023) Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") on 1 March 2023, regarding a private placement of 18,518,519 new shares in the Company (the "Private Placement") and a subsequent offering of up to 2,750,000 new shares at the same subscription price as in the Private Placement (the "Subsequent Offering").The Subsequent Offering will be directed towards the Company's shareholders as of 1 March 2023 (as documented by the shareholder register in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) as of the end of 3 March 2023) who i) were not allocated shares in the Private Placement and ii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful, or for jurisdictions other than Norway, would require any prospectus filing, registration or similar action. Hexagon Composites ASA has waived its right to participate in the Subsequent Offering.

In accordance with the continuing obligations of companies listed on Euronext Growth, the following key information is provided with respect to the Subsequent Offering:

Date on which the terms and conditions of the Subsequent Offering were announced: 1 March 2023
Last day including right: 1 March 2023
Ex-date: 2 March 2023
Record date: 3 March 2023
Maximum number of new shares: 2,750,000 new shares
Subscription price: NOK 27 per share
Shall the subscription rights be listed: No

Other information: The Subsequent Offering is subject to relevant corporate resolutions and the publication of a prospectus approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority. The Company's board of directors may, in its sole discretion, decide that the Company shall not carry out the Subsequent Offering due to market conditions.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

For additional information, please contact:
Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus ASA
+47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com (http://www.hexagonpurus.com) and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

