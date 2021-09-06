Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (NYSE:HPE) Dividend Will Be US$0.12

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.12 per share on the 6th of October. This means the annual payment is 3.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 27.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 58% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from US$0.22 to US$0.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Earnings per share has been sinking by 21% over the last five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Hewlett Packard Enterprise that investors should take into consideration. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

