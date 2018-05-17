Hewitt, Wainwright added to Wales squad as Premiership trio released

Uncapped duo Ashton Hewitt and Aaron Wainwright were called up to the Wales squad for their June Tests as a Premiership trio were released.

The Dragons pair and Ospreys prop Rhodri Jones were added to the squad for Tests against South Africa (June 2) and Argentina (June 9 and 16).

The trio were called up as replacements for Worcester Warriors' Josh Adams, Exeter Chiefs' Tomas Francis and Bath's Luke Charteris, who would not be released by their Premiership clubs for the South Africa clash – which falls outside the Test window.

"We are really disappointed that Josh, Tomas and Luke have to miss out on the opportunity to tour with Wales and play international rugby this summer," Wales head coach Warren Gatland said.

"It was a great opportunity for them to play for their country, press their claim in an important year and it is a shame supporters will not get to see them in the red of Wales.

"The situation is very clear for players playing in England going forward and heading into a RWC [Rugby World Cup] year.

"With the players unavailable to link up with the squad until the week of our second Test match we have had to replace them in the squad."

Cardiff Blues' Josh Navidi has also been ruled out after suffering a dislocated shoulder in his team's European Challenge Cup final win over Gloucester on Friday.

Wales squad:

Forwards: Rob Evans, Alun Wyn Jones, Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee, Ryan Elias, Rhodri Jones, Samson Lee, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Bradley Davies, Seb Davies, Cory Hill (co-captain) James Davies, Ellis Jenkins (co-captain), Ross Moriarty, Aaron Wainwright, Aaron Shingler.

Backs: Aled Davies, Gareth Davies, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Patchell, Hadleigh Parkes, Owen Watkin, Scott Williams, Hallam Amos, Steff Evans, Ashton Hewitt, George North, Tom Prydie.