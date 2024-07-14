'Best day of my life' - Hewett wins singles and doubles

Britain's Alfie Hewett described it as "the best day" of his life after winning the Wimbledon wheelchair singles to complete a career Grand Slam - and then defending the doubles title.

Hewett had fallen to agonising defeats in the past two singles finals at Wimbledon, but this time he dominated Spain's Martin de la Puente in his 6-2 6-3 win on Court One.

About four hours later, Hewett and British partner Gordon Reid were embracing on court three after beating Japan's Takuya Miki and Tokito Oda 6-4 7-6 (7-2).

"Today's the stuff of dreams really," Hewett said after his doubles victory. "It's been a memorable day, the best of my life."

On an afternoon when records tumbled, Hewett became the second male player, after Japanese legend Shingo Kunieda, to win both the singles and doubles title at every Grand Slam.

He also became the first man since Reid in 2016 to win the Wimbledon singles and doubles in the same year.

The 26-year-old, who hails from Norwich, now boasts 30 Grand Slam titles - nine in the singles and 21 in the doubles. Only Kunieda has won more majors in the men's game with 50.

'Last night I was a ball of nerves'

The singles title is the one Hewett really wanted and in front of a sun-kissed crowd, he achieved what many have considered his destiny.

Two years ago he served for the title four times before losing to Kunieda. In last year's final he led 4-1 in the first set against Oda but lost 11 of the next 13 games.

But this time around he took the title with a crushing backhand return and celebrated by throwing his racquet into the air and then lowering his head into his lap in front of feverish support.

"Narrowly missing out has been tough before and last night I was a ball of nerves," Hewett told Court One.

"Winning the doubles with Reid is good memories, but to leave on a singles final loss has been heartbreaking the last couple of years."

Second seed Hewett made a rapid start against De la Puente, who was in his first Grand Slam singles final having beaten defending champion Oda in the last four.

Dominating on the approach he won five consecutive games from 2-1 down to clinch a superb first set in 40 minutes after De la Puente returned a powerful first serve long.

Win dedicated to grandad

As Hewett's place in history got closer the nerves began to show. He and De la Puente exchanged five breaks of serve at the start of the second set.

With a 4-3 lead Hewett was taken to deuce on serve but squeezed to a hold before he broke his opponent one final time, getting over the line on his second championship point with a superb return winner.

He dedicated his victory to his grandad, adding: "He was here for my very first Wimbledon performance and it's really nice he can be here today to celebrate this win.

"I mean, I'm speechless, to be honest. These last few years have been difficult, losing twice."

Hewett and Reid a doubles dream team

In the doubles, Hewett and Reid cruised to the first set but trailed 5-2 in the second before forcing a tie-break which, buoyed by plenty of home support, they easily navigated.

Incredibly, Hewett and Reid have won five of the past seven Wimbledon doubles titles together.