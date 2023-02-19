Heung-min Son sends bullish message after being dropped by Tottenham

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Heung-min Son says he “needs to accept” being dropped by Tottenham.

The South Korean has endured a difficult campaign since winning the Premier League Golden Boot last time out and was dropped for the second time this season for Sunday’s win over West Ham.

Richarlison was picked ahead of his teammate alongside Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevksi, while the January signing of Arnaut Danjuma has increased the competition.

Still, much as he did against Leicester in October, the 29-year-old scored minutes after coming off the bench as Spurs made it into the top four.

Emerson Royal had broken the deadlock after a turgid first-half as Spurs win again without manager Antonio Conte in the dugout as the Italian recovers from gallbladder surgery.

Twenty Premier League starts this season have yielded only two goals, though Son now has four in two substitute appearances.

Speaking after the win, Son said: “It’s not what you want, sitting on the bench, to be honest.

"But it’s a decision you have to accept and football can also change from the bench. When I’m sitting on the bench obviously I’m not happy, but if I come on, I try my best and try to help the team.

“Nobody wants to sit on the bench but it’s a decision you to have accept. The decision is always made by the manager and I need to accept.”