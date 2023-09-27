Hetton-le-Hole duck shootings prompt RSPCA warning

The RSPCA has described the ducks' injuries as "truly awful"

Five ducks have been shot dead and three others injured at a lake in Sunderland.

One bird had been hit in the face at Hetton Lyons Country Park, Hetton-le-Hole, with another struck on the wing and a third suffering beak injuries.

RSPCA inspector Terri-Ann Fannon said: "It is very concerning wildlife is being deliberately targeted.

"The injuries these ducks suffered were truly awful and would have caused them to be in a lot of pain."

The RSPCA has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Three of the ducks survived the attacks

