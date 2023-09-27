Hetton-le-Hole duck shootings prompt RSPCA warning

BBC
·1 min read
An injured duck
The RSPCA has described the ducks' injuries as "truly awful"

Five ducks have been shot dead and three others injured at a lake in Sunderland.

One bird had been hit in the face at Hetton Lyons Country Park, Hetton-le-Hole, with another struck on the wing and a third suffering beak injuries.

RSPCA inspector Terri-Ann Fannon said: "It is very concerning wildlife is being deliberately targeted.

"The injuries these ducks suffered were truly awful and would have caused them to be in a lot of pain."

The RSPCA has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A duck with a beak injury
Three of the ducks survived the attacks

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.