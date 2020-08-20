Heston’s Full English breakfast sarnie divides opinion: 'Who wants coffee in their sandwich?'

Heston Blumenthal is no stranger to a controversial recipe.

The chef has invented everything from lick-able wallpaper to egg and bacon ice cream, and his latest creation for Waitrose is every bit as divisive as we’ve come to expect from him.

Blumenthal’s aim was to create a breakfast sandwich that encapsulated all the elements of a classic Full English breakfast, and he really did mean all the elements.

The sandwich features baked bean flavoured bread sitting either side of smokey crumbed sausage, smoked bacon, free-range sliced egg, cold pressed mayonnaise, tomatoes, and cannellini beans in sauce.

But that’s not all, the sandwich is topped off with one last ingredient that has raised a fair few eyebrows.

Not content with enjoying a coffee on the side, Blumenthal decided to add some of the hot drink into the sandwich, in the form of coffee-flavoured mushroom ketchup.

“On the list of things that never needed to be created, I'd say coffee-flavoured mushroom ketchup is up there,” one unimpressed person wrote on Twitter.

on the list of things that never needed to be created, I'd say coffee-flavoured mushroom ketchup is up there — Katie Williams (@katiejnwilliams) August 19, 2020

Who wants coffee *in* their sandwich? — Charlotte Walker (@BipolarBlogger) August 19, 2020

Coffee and mushroom ketchup? Are you okay? pic.twitter.com/wbV4utNccQ — 🇪🇺 Kristen 🇪🇺 (@WeWinGracie) August 19, 2020

For those interested in giving the unusual sandwich a go, it’s currently reduced to £2.85 - from £3.80 - due to an introductory offer.

Blumenthal isn’t afraid to push the boundaries of acceptable culinary etiquette. When explaining his sandwich he said: “There are many reasons why some dishes become our favourites, they can be complicated master pieces of culinary delights. But there are times when all you want is a Full English.”

While many people scoffed at his latest idea, some were tantalised by it.

NGL, would devour this — Russell + Patrick (@GastroGays) August 19, 2020

While others were neither disgusted nor impressed.

Just tried it. I’m stuffed. Three layers of bread 🐷Was ok. Not blown away. Coffee mushroom ketchup wasn’t that bad couldn’t really taste it I think the bread overpowered the flavour. — The Food Doctor (@essdubs2) August 19, 2020

One chef at Waitrose tweeted to tell people it was “delicious”. Take that nay-sayers.

This sandwich launch isn’t the first time Blumenthal has caused controversy amongst Waitrose shoppers.

His range, which contains the likes of mushroom and gin pasta sauce and cherry Bakewell vodka isn’t for everybody, but it is the breakfast sandwich which has really caused a fuss.

The main question surrounding the controversial sandwich, though; what exactly is cold pressed mayonnaise?

The verdict is very much still open on this one.