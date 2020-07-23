Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES): Are Analysts Optimistic?

Hess Corporation's (NYSE:HES): Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$412.0m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$2.9b, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is HES’s path to profitability – when will it breakeven? I’ve put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for HES, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 18 industry analysts covering HES, the consensus is breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$603m in 2023. Therefore, HES is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which HES must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 74% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, HES may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving HES’s growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that typically energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before I wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. HES currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in HES’s case, it has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

