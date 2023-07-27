'He's in New York': Aaron Judge could return to Yankees lineup this weekend

NEW YORK – Next stop, it’s Baltimore.

And the Yankees can now picture Aaron Judge, who has been sidelined since early June with a toe injury, in their lineup at Camden Yards, in a long-awaited and desperately needed mid-summer reunion.

As the Yankees hung on for a 3-1 win over the Mets on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, splitting the four-game Subway Series for 2023, their irreplaceable slugging captain returned from two days of workouts at Tampa, Florida.

"He's back in New York,'' said manager Aaron Boone, adding that Judge's status would be evaluated Thursday, a team off day ahead of Friday night's series opener against the AL East-leading Orioles.

Though the manager was vague about whether Friday's game was in play for Judge's return, “I wouldn’t rule anything out,'' Boone said earlier Wednesday. "Let's huddle up and see what tomorrow brings and then we'll see."

Aaron Judge's big weekend ahead

Winners of four of their last five games, the Yankees (54-48) have a unique chance to sustain momentum with Judge's name on a lineup card and any further additions before Tuesday's trade deadline.

"We're getting the big guy back. Really excited,'' said Isiah Kiner-Falefa. "Just his presence when he's here... is huge.

"To have him back in the lineup... I think guys are going to be a little more confident. He brings energy and really sets a tone, so we're excited.''

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge looks to return to the lineup this weekend.

"He's arguably the best player in the game,'' Carlos Rodon said Wednesday of Judge, after Rodon won his first game as a Yankee. "It's going to be nice to have (him) back.''

Judge's first workout session Tuesday at Tampa consisted of about five plate appearances, which included a Judge home run, along with outfield play and baserunning. He was to ramp that up more on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Yankees have posted a 19-23 record since Judge landed on the IL on June 4, having suffered a sprained right big toe (torn ligament) while crashing into the Dodger Stadium wall to make a game-saving catch.

Judge has said he anticipates having to manage through the pain of his injury for the balance of the season, and that he might require offseason surgery.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Aaron Judge could return to Yankees lineup this weekend