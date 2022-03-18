He's All That Star Peyton Meyer Welcomes First Baby with Wife Taela: 'My Beautiful Boy'

Georgia Slater
·2 min read
Peyton Meyer baby
Peyton Meyer baby

Peyton Meyer/Instagram

Peyton Meyer is officially a dad!

The He's All That star, 23, and wife Taela welcomed their first baby together, a son named Ziggy, the couple recently announced on Instagram.

Meyer and singer Taela both shared the same sweet photo of the couple holding their newborn while lying in bed together.

"2 years ago I sat on my kitchen table and begged for something to keep me moving forward. I asked whoever might be listening for a change in my life. I wanted what was next for me, I wanted my next adventure- my next challenge. I'm thankful for whoever heard me," Meyer began his candid caption.

"You gifted me this. No matter how dark the world might get I will always know that the light is right around the corner," he continued. "My beautiful boy Ziggy. 🙏🏼❤️"

RELATED: He's All That Star Peyton Meyer Marries Girlfriend Taela and Couple Announce She's Pregnant

Taela, who is also mom to son River from a previous relationship, wrote on her page, "i can't even put this love into words. i am so grateful. Ziggy Bo ☁️"

In October, the Girl Meets World actor posted a gallery of wedding pictures to Instagram, sharing that he recently tied the knot with the singer-songwriter, who was born Taylor Mae LaCour.

What's more, the last image revealed that the pair were expecting their first child together, as it showed an image of a sonogram.

"Alright I have to get sappy with you for a minute," Peyton wrote in the caption to the wedding pictures captured by photographer Kurt Ozan. "I had 100 million reasons to never get married. I always hated the concept of marriage. But all I needed was one reason to conquer all those reasons… And that one was you."

"I'm so grateful for our little family, it has changed my life forever. You changed me forever," he continued. "I love you."

And in a nod to his upcoming duties as a new father, he added, "(To all the dads out there please send ya boy some tips 😂)"

