'He's an opportunist': will Pete Evans survive on the fringe if he loses the mainstream?

<span>Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/AAP</span>
Ten days ago Pete Evans let his 279,000 Instagram followers in on what he called an “amazing opportunity”.

“Buy oils and build a beautiful business,” a post on his account read.

The post linked to Evans’s website, where the man himself told fans about his enthusiasm for essential oils. He had oils for passion, cheer, peace, forgiveness and, his favourite, motivation.

But he wasn’t just bragging about his oils. The former celebrity chef wanted to let his fans in on the secret too.

“We want to teach you what we know about these amazing oils in ways in which you can teach your tribe and yourselves and your family how to use them effectively for long-term sustainable health,” he said twice verbatim in the same four-minute video.

If you wanted to “empower yourself with more knowledge”, “create more income” or “invest more time into your family and yourself”, all you had to do was click the link reading “Buy Oils NOW”.

The company Evans was spruiking for, doTERRA, does not have an unblemished recent history. In April reports emerged that it was one of 10 multilevel marketing companies issued with a warning letter from the US Federal Trade Commission over claims its products could treat or prevent Covid-19. The FTC also reminded the company that claims about potential earnings from its products must not be misleading. DoTERRA reportedly responded to the agency’s concerns “outlining [its] ongoing, extensive compliance efforts”.

But even doTERRA was among the dozens of brands cutting ties with Evans after he posted a neo-Nazi symbol on Instagram this week. The picture showed a black butterfly with a Black Sun symbol on its wing. Also known as the Sonnenrad, the symbol was used by the Christchurch terrorist and is recognised as a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League.

In a statement on Wednesday, doTERRA said it had “assessed his conduct as inappropriate and is suspending its business relationship with him”. It wasn’t the only brand to cut ties with Evans over the post, of course.

His whole brand is himself, you know, and he’s really just gone where he thinks the market is

Academic Kaz Ross

Despite having spent months routinely posting outright misinformation, including material sympathetic to the QAnon conspiracy theory, it took this week for major brands including publisher Pan Macmillan, supermarket giant Woolworths and major retailers including Big W, Kmart and Target to end their association with Evans. Channel Ten also cut Evans from its reality show I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

On the surface the widespread disendorsement appears sure to hurt Evans financially. Spruiking his own cookbooks and homewares is a major part of Evans’s social media presence, alongside his more outrageous views, and to take even a cursory glance at his Instagram grid is to ride a rollercoaster of conspiracy theory and misinformation spliced with recipes from his books and plugs for cooking utensils.

But with more than 1.5m fans on Facebook and about 279,000 on Instagram, the former reality television host still boasts a significant following. It raises the question of whether a figure such as Evans can maintain a substantial influence – and financial benefit – from spouting fringe views even after the mainstream turns away.

The University of Tasmania academic Kaz Ross, a close watcher of the far right and conspiracy theorists in Australia, does not believe Evans is a neo-Nazi. Rather, she says, he’s “an opportunist”.

“Like all of the Instagram wellness influencers, his whole brand is himself, you know, and he’s really just gone where he thinks the market is,” she says.

“And this really does play to his brand, you know, as the truth teller who is fighting against the evil mainstream media.”

Losing deals with companies such as doTERRA does hurt, she says. “It’s an exceedingly lucrative business. And you can see from the fact that he’s largely been silent on all of his channels since this fallout that there are some crisis meetings going on.”

Ross also makes the point that there is a long history of brands reversing course after dropping their association with controversial figures. “Do you really think they’re going to stick with what they’ve done? He might be cancelled for this Christmas but you’ll see him back on the shelves pretty soon, is my feeling,” she says.

As if by clockwork, later on Friday, doTERRA began to walk back its criticism of Evans, saying it had “felt mounting pressure from a public controversy” and had “reacted with a statement that failed to receive the required thoughtful review that it merited”.

“Among the several errors in the office’s statement is a fundamental one that doTERRA does not publicly discuss its interactions with its consumers and independent distributors, nor do we publicly shame any individual,” the company said.

“DoTERRA has always sought to be a haven for its global family. A place where people may come together in their love for empowering each other, sharing the world’s purest essential oils, and embracing each other regardless of differing views.”

The company then apologised for “any misunderstandings or hurt feelings”.

Prof Axel Bruns, a leading internet misinformation researcher from the Queensland University of Technology, says that despite Evans being “clearly still able to reach a significant number of people” through his social media accounts, de-platforming could work to reduce his relevance.

“One of the things coming out of the research we’ve done around conspiracy theories is the really significant link between the previously obscure conspiracy theories that celebrities endorse and amplify,” he says.

“Obviously then that leads to more mainstream coverage of those celebrities, which leads to other people being exposed to those things. So these moves certainly reduce the platform he has, and reduces that unfiltered amplification.”

But after years in the public eye, it doesn’t necessarily follow that Evans will be unable to continue benefiting from his existing audience. Bruns points to two examples of how fringe figures can either flourish or wither without mainstream attention: the far-right agitator Milo Yiannopoulos and the US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

“With Yiannopoulos, you’ve seen him take a really significant financial hit from being banned by Twitter and a broader de-platforming from the mainstream. He’s really nowhere near as visible or relevant as he was and he’s essentially been removed from the public conversation,” he said.

“But on the other hand, someone like Alex Jones has been thoroughly de-platformed but has essentially built his own media platform through Infowars. The difference is that he was able to make money by selling supplements and things on his own site. The business model was well enough established that it doesn’t rely on mainstream social media.”

