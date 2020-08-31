He's what we expected – Burrow backed to shine as Bengals' starting QB

Joe Burrow has been tipped to lead the Cincinnati Bengals "to a lot of points" after head coach Zac Taylor confirmed the rookie quarterback would start Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In truth, there was little doubt Burrow would take the role for the Bengals once they moved on from veteran Andy Dalton during the offseason, but Taylor has been encouraged by what he has seen from the first overall pick.

Heisman winner Burrow had a record-breaking senior season with LSU – who became national champions in January – and will hope to translate that form into the professional ranks with the Bengals.

In a news conference with reporters after Sunday's scrimmage, Taylor was asked what had impressed him about the quarterback.

"His command of the offense; leadership in the huddle; understanding of what he's got to do to move this offense; his competitiveness; his urgency," he said.

"Certainly, there's areas to clean up, there's no question about that, but he's got a great grasp.

"We're in sync in terms of how we see things and how we think of things.

"We haven't had a chance to be on the field too much together, but it is important to start to see things the same way.

"I really feel like we're making a lot of progress in that direction.

"He's just been impressive. He's what we expected when we took him number one overall, hasn't disappointed one day he's been out there."

The coronavirus pandemic has shortened the NFL offseason and deprived Burrow of any preseason games to test himself against NFL opposition.

However, Taylor retains faith that a Bengals offense that includes veteran wide receiver A.J. Green and running back Joe Mixon will put up points with Burrow at the helm in 2020.

"Poise is his middle name – I guess that's one way to put it – not much fazes him," Taylor added of Burrow.

"Probably the thing that gets him the most is when he feels like the error is his own, to not duplicate the same mistake twice.

"But he's a competitive guy and we expect him to lead this offense to a lot of points."