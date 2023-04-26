'He's doing some special things' - Stars laud young goaltender Oettinger after Game 5 shutout

Dallas Stars coach Peter DeBoer feels his young goaltender Jake Oettinger is on a trajectory to join the game's best after Tuesday's 4-0 home shutout win against the Minnesota Wild.

The Stars used goals from Tyler Seguin, Jason Robertson and Mason Marchment to take a 3-0 lead early in the second period of the crucial Game 5 clash, before Ty Dellanrea put in an empty-netter to complete the rout and give Dallas a 3-2 series lead.

Oettinger, 24, collected the first shutout of the playoffs after making 27 saves, following a regular season where his five shutouts tied him for the second-most in the league.

Speaking after the game, DeBoer said the poise of his third-year shot-stopper is remarkable to see.

"He sure doesn’t look like a 24-year-old goalie," he said. "He's doing some special things.

"Being at this stage in the career he's at, when you look at the real good goalies over their history, not many of them at his age are taking the load that he's taking and delivering like he's doing."

Wild coach Dean Evason added: "We've talked about [Oettinger] a lot – he was good again."

DeBoer went on to talk about how he feels the Stars' confidence is only growing the longer this series rolls on.

"I think we're getting better as the series goes on," he said. "We got behind early, we've chased it. We wanted to take the opportunity to get out in front for the first time in the series.

"The last win is always the toughest, but we've got an elimination game in Minnesota. We've been a real good road team all year. I think our guys are excited."