'He's a big lad': Anthony Joshua, boxing world surprised by Andy Ruiz Jr.'s weight increase ahead of rematch

Andy Ruiz Jr.'s trainer Manny Robles told reporters Thursday the ​IBF, WBA (super) and WBO heavyweight titleholder would enter his rematch with Anthony Joshua at approximately the same weight (268 pounds) as his first fight against AJ back in June. Ruiz must have missed the memo.

Ruiz tipped the scales at 283.7 pounds during Friday's weigh-in, making him the second-largest heavyweight title defender behind only Nikolai Valuev, who weighed at least 310 pounds for multiple championship fights. However, it's important to note Valuev was listed as a 7-footer, whereas Ruiz is only 6-2.

Joshua, meanwhile, actually lost weight, dropping from 247 pounds before the first fight to a tight 237 for the second bout, which will take place Saturday at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Big Changes from the First Fight #RuizJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/1XMrJiB8yk — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) December 6, 2019

When asked if he was surprised by the nearly 50-pound disparity, Joshua said "not really" because Ruiz is a "big lad." Fair enough.

"He's a big lad. They should make a super-heavyweight division" @anthonyfjoshua reacts to weighing in more than three stone lighter than Andy Ruiz Jr ahead of their showdown on Saturday



Book #RuizJoshua 2 here: https://t.co/SYaXWxGiSx pic.twitter.com/8Kel9tqBfu



— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 6, 2019

The boxing world reacted to Ruiz's dramatic weight increase, including Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who said Ruiz "probably ate too much on his break."

️ "Why do you think Andy Ruiz came in so heavy?"



Eddie Hearn responds: "He probably ate too much on his break "



@boxing_social#RuizJoshua2 #Boxing pic.twitter.com/zz3A9dADHj







— BETFRED (@Betfred) December 6, 2019

Ruiz at 283.7 pounds was the heaviest of his career since he was in the 290s for his first two pro bouts in 2009. Joshua his lightest since a fight in 2014. You tell me who trained seriously and who didn't. #boxing #RuizJoshua2 — Dan Rafael (@danrafaelespn) December 6, 2019

Yesterday on the call with U.S. writers Manny Robles, Andy Ruiz's trainer, said Ruiz would be 268 (as he was for the 1st fight). Instead, Ruiz was 283.7! Shades of Douglas at the Holyfield weigh-in! — Dan Rafael (@danrafaelespn) December 6, 2019

You can see it in his face, the extra weight could be a major problem. #Repost espnringside

・・・

Andy Ruiz weighs in 15lbs heavier for the #RuizJoshua2 rematch https://t.co/RRFwspnuoK



— Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) December 6, 2019

Or is Andy Ruiz fooling the public did he has weights in his trackies... he could be playing smart #tactics — Jamie Cox (@JamieCoxPro) December 6, 2019

Why is everybody obsessed with Ruiz jr weighing heavier than the first fight against Joshua?. He looks more compact and confident, it could be muscle he’s packed on, as muscle weighs more than fat. Ruiz jr could be focusing on power looking for the BIG KO!.. — Heavy D (@HeavyHeavyd) December 6, 2019

Is Ruiz's weight a sign he will soon follow the path of Buster Douglas? Or is he just a "big lad" ready to stop Joshua with his punching power?

We'll find out Saturday when Ruiz and Joshua battle for the belts.