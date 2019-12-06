'He's a big lad': Anthony Joshua, boxing world surprised by Andy Ruiz Jr.'s weight increase ahead of rematch

Sporting News

Andy Ruiz Jr.'s trainer Manny Robles told reporters Thursday the ​IBF, WBA (super) and WBO heavyweight titleholder would enter his rematch with Anthony Joshua at approximately the same weight (268 pounds) as his first fight against AJ back in June. Ruiz must have missed the memo.

Ruiz tipped the scales at 283.7 pounds during Friday's weigh-in, making him the second-largest heavyweight title defender behind only Nikolai Valuev, who weighed at least 310 pounds for multiple championship fights. However, it's important to note Valuev was listed as a 7-footer, whereas Ruiz is only 6-2.

MORE: Ruiz vs. Joshua odds, prediction and betting trends

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Joshua, meanwhile, actually lost weight, dropping from 247 pounds before the first fight to a tight 237 for the second bout, which will take place Saturday at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

When asked if he was surprised by the nearly 50-pound disparity, Joshua said "not really" because Ruiz is a "big lad." Fair enough.

The boxing world reacted to Ruiz's dramatic weight increase, including Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who said Ruiz "probably ate too much on his break."

Is Ruiz's weight a sign he will soon follow the path of Buster Douglas? Or is he just a "big lad" ready to stop Joshua with his punching power?

We'll find out Saturday when Ruiz and Joshua battle for the belts.

What to Read Next

Back