He's back: Quade Cooper in at flyhalf for Wallabies vs Boks

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Four years after his last test match for Australia, Quade Cooper will start at flyhalf when the Wallabies take on world champion South Africa in a Rugby Championship match on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Cooper last wore a Wallabies jumper in 2017 but he will return alongside young halfback Tate McDermott on the Gold Coast.

With the Wallabies desperately needing to win after two straight losses to the All Blacks to start the tournament, and New Zealand and South Africa both with 2-0 records, Australia coach Dave Rennie replaced under-performing flyhalf Noah Lolesio when he named his team on Friday.

Cooper's return marks an incredible comeback after being not favored by coach Brad Thorn at Super Rugby's Queensland Reds four years ago, then heading overseas to play in Japan and a one-season stint for the Melbourne Rebels.

Rennie has had Cooper training with the squad since the start of the Bledisloe Cup series and said he has been impressed by what he has seen.

“We’re thrilled for Quade that he’s earned another opportunity to pull on the gold jersey for his country,” said Rennie. “He’s had a really positive impact since joining the group, put pressure on us as selectors and he’s excited to get out there and perform on Sunday night.”

In other changes, 20-year-old Angus Bell will make his starting debut in the front row and World Cup lock Izack Rodda returns to the starting team in place of Darcy Swain. Hooker Feleti Kaitu’u and flanker Rob Leota could make test debuts off the bench.

Rennie has stuck with Allan Alaalatoa in the front row — he will play is 50th test — ahead of reserve Taniela Tupou, while back Reece Hodge provides cover off the bench in what could also be his 50th test.

In his 112th test, the match will also see Michael Hooper overtake George Smith as the fifth most-capped Wallaby of all time.

South Africa named its team on Wednesday. No. 8 Duane Vermeulen will return from injury to start for the Springboks but wing Cheslin Kolbe is out for the first of two back-to-back tests against Australia.

Vermeulen hasn’t played for the Springboks since the 2019 Rugby World Cup final and missed the British and Irish Lions series to have surgery to repair an ankle injury he sustained just before that series. Kolbe was injured in training and was replaced by Sbu Nkosi on the right wing.

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber picked his strongest front five and also named six forwards on the replacement bench — three of them loose forwards — in a 6-2 split that once again emphasized South Africa’s preference for its big men to lead the way.

Lineups:

Australia: Tom Banks, Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Quade Cooper, Tate McDermott, Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper( captain), Lachlan Swinton, Matt Philip, Izack Rodda, Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga’a, Angus Bell. Reserves: Feleti Kaitu’u, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Rob Leota, Pete Samu, Nic White, Reece Hodge, Jordan Petaia.

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handré Pollard, Faf de Klerk; Duane Vermeulen, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Ox Nché, Vincent Koch, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese, Herschel Jantjies, Damian Willemse.

