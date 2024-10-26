Hertl and Kolesar score late, lift Golden Knights to 6-4 win over Senators

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tomas Hertl and Keegan Kolesar scored a minute apart to give Vegas the lead, and the Golden Knights beat the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Friday.

Ivan Barbashev had two goals, and Nicolas Roy and Nicolas Hague also scored for the Golden Knights. Alex Pietrangelo had three assists, and Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and Tanner Pearson each added two.

Adin Hill made 34 saves to earn his third win of the season.

Vegas has now scored six goals in back-to-back games and is averaging 4.37 goals per game.

Adam Gaudette had two goals while Claude Giroux and Drake Bratherson also scored for the Senators. Linus Ullmark made 22 saves.

Ottawa came into the game 3-0-0 when scoring first, and also when leading after two periods, but could hold its lead against the fourth-highest scoring team in the league.

Takeaways

Senators: Ullmark was 2-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .947 save percentage after allowing three goals in two career starts against Vegas. The five goals he allowed Friday were the most he’s allowed since the New York Islanders beat him for five last season on March 2.

Golden Knights: Both Stone and Eichel continued their offensive tear, as they've registered at least one point in seven of Vegas’ first eight games this season. Stone leads the team with 14 points, with Eichel just behind with 13.

Key moment

Trailing 4-3, the Golden Knights got back-to-back goals from Hertl and Kolesar with a little more than three minutes left in the game. Barbashev’s empty-netter sealed the win.

Key stat

5 — Vegas, which improved to 5-2-1 on the year, is now a perfect 5-0-0 at home.

Up Next

The Senators visit Colorado on Sunday, while the Golden Knights host San Jose on Saturday night.

W.g. Ramirez, The Associated Press