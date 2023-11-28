Hertfordshire PC was nicknamed 'Casanova and Danger' by colleagues

PC Christopher Kelly made colleagues feel like they did not want to go to work, the panel heard

A sexually inappropriate police officer nicknamed "Danger" would have been sacked had he not already resigned, a misconduct panel concluded.

Former Hertfordshire Constabulary PC Christopher Kelly was accused of telling a colleague she "had a banging body but an ugly face".

Mr Kelly, a trainee, was sexually inappropriate on numerous occasions to female colleagues, a report said.

The panel heard the incidents took place between 3 May and 28 July 2022.

On one occasion he positioned himself facing one woman in the bleep test fitness challenge, described her as a "rocket" and, while speaking to her through an open car window, looked at her crotch and legs, the panel heard.

He also told female colleagues they were "worldies" and "hot" and his behaviour was "unquestionably misogynistic", a report concluded.

Mr Kelly invited another witness to the cinema with him and added "she could share his popcorn as long as it was in his lap".

The woman joined him at the cinema "just so [she] could get some peace and quiet", the panel was told.

One witness statement recounted Mr Kelly had a number of nicknames from colleagues including "Chris Casanova", "Danger" and "Predator Kelly" which "he loved and was proud of".

All the allegations, except one, were either admitted by Mr Kelly or were found proved by the panel.

The panel said dismissal without notice was the "only appropriate outcome", although he had already tendered his resignation with 28 days' notice on 19 October.

The "decisions and reasons" from the panel were delivered on 14 November and his last day of service was due to be 15 November.

Hertfordshire Constabulary Chief Constable Charlie Hall said: "There is no place for the likes of Kelly in Hertfordshire Constabulary."

He said he was reassured that inappropriate behaviour was questioned by "colleagues, both male and female, at an early stage during training and they had the courage to call it out".

Luke Mitchell, chairman of the Hertfordshire Police Federation, said: "The public, in our opinion, should be reassured this behaviour was identified early in training, challenged, reported and a process started/concluded before any public contact."

