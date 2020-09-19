Hershey’s Has New Sugar Cookie Kisses That Will Make the Holidays Extra Sweet

From House Beautiful

If your house doesn’t smell like a Christmas cookie, is it really the holiday season? Sugar cookies are a staple during the most magical time of year, so it’s no surprise that the flavor is now popping up in candy. Hershey’s has just announced that the new Sugar Cookie Kisses will be hitting stores well before the holidays!

The festive Kisses are in the classic candy shape, but they pack a whole different flavor inside. They’re made with a sugar cookie-flavored creme and real cookie pieces, so you get a bit of a crunch. The pieces are red and green, which looks appropriate for the season with the white creme, and the packaging features silver foil with red, green, and blue stars, trees, ornaments, and other shapes.

“The new melt-in-your-mouth Hershey’s Sugar Cookie Kisses candy embody that soft, sweet taste that is delicately crafted into one delicious bite, but no baking needed!” press material said.

The new Kisses will begin rolling out on shelves nationwide in October 2020. The limited-edition flavor will come in 7.5- and 9-ounce bags. The back of each bag features a holiday blossoms recipe, so you can bake the Sugar Cookie Kisses into cookies. Inception much?

In addition to the new Sugar Cookie Kisses, Hershey’s is also bringing back the Kisses Hot Cocoa flavor for the third year. These milk chocolate candies are stuffed with marshmallow-flavored crème, so it’s like a warm cup of hot chocolate in snackable form. Now what if we eat these two Kisses at the same time …

