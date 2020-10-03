Hershey’s Chocolate World’s New Halloween Menu Includes A Vampire Kisses Milkshake

From Delish

Candy just hits different around Halloween. That is a big component of the holiday after all, right? Hershey’s has a ton of new chocolates available this season, and now it’s going a step further by turning those creations into milkshakes, cookies, and more at Hershey’s Chocolate World.

The one creation that we can’t take our eyes off of is the Kisses Vampire Milkshake. Since the treat is inspired by the Vampire Kisses, which are brand-new this year, we can only assume that the base is made with strawberry ice cream with chocolate drizzle. It’s topped with what looks like chocolate whipped cream (!!!), strawberry drizzle, and the Vampire Kisses. One of these will certainly take care of any sweet tooth.

For the pumpkin lovers, Hershey’s has turned the Kit Kat Pumpkin Pie into a milkshake as well. From the picture, we can see that it’s topped with a piece of Kit Kat Pumpkin Pie, a graham cracker, whipped cream, and perhaps a little pumpkin spice. Whether you want to go the strawberry-chocolate route or stick with pumpkin, you’re bound to get into the Halloween spirit within the first sip.

View photos Photo credit: Hershey’s More

Moving away from the milkshakes, Hershey’s Chocolate World has used the Reese’s Franken-Cup in a cookie, as well as in a s’mores. With the second one, you get graham crackers sandwiching gooey marshmallows and the peanut butter-chocolate treat. Yum! And don’t worry, they haven’t forgotten about the new Kit Kat Witch’s Brew. You can find the marshmallow-flavored candy incorporated in a cookie dough cup.

There are plenty of other sweet treats on the menu, but you know we had to highlight the Halloween-approved ones. After all, we’ve been waiting for the appropriate time to watch Hocus Pocus on repeat since summertime. You can check out the entire bakery menu at Hershey’s Chocolate World here. So … meet you in Hershey, Pennsylvania?

