Hershey Bears crowd breaks Teddy Bear Toss world record
A barrage of stuffed bears was thrown over the boards on Sunday night during the Hershey Bears’ annual Teddy Bear Toss game, and a world record was broken in the process.
A total of 45,650 plush animals rained down onto the ice after Bears defenceman Christian Djoos scored the overtime winner against the Hartford Wolfpack.
Never gets old! 😲@TheHersheyBears Teddy Bear Toss night is unreal. pic.twitter.com/8vYxA4zGam
— NHL (@NHL) December 2, 2019
The Stanley Cup champion was sent down to the AHL earlier that day by the Washington Capitals, just in time to contribute to the 4-3 win.
The world record was previously set by the Bears last year — flinging 34,798 stuffed animals to the ice — but the Giant Center crowd surely wanted to outdo itself this year.
Here are all the stuffed animals raining down from ice level during @TheHersheyBears Teddy Bear Toss Game pic.twitter.com/Ayh6xNbx0g
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) December 2, 2019
Players almost immediately took to the ice and joined in on the fun of getting pelted by toys.
Caps prospect Alex Alexeyev even decided to take a leap into a growing pile of the stuffed animals.
.@Alexeyev04 was more than happy to jump into the pile of Teddy Bears. Great form! pic.twitter.com/qcz1UxTfWV
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) December 1, 2019
Even if it was hard for the 20-year-old defenceman to get back to his feet, he clearly still enjoyed it.
The Bears will be handing out the donated teddy bears to local charities and non-profit organizations ahead of the holiday season.
