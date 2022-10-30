Herschel Walker, Kari Lake, Dr. Oz skewered in 'SNL' cold open studying candidates' wild success

Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
·2 min read

"Saturday Night Live" took aim at controversial Republicans surging in midterm senate races - Herschel Walker, Mehmet Oz and Kari Lake.

During the sketch show's cold open Saturday, all three candidates were interviewed by PBS's Judy Woodruff (Heidi Gardner), in an effort to get to a bottom of their recent successes despite their lack of political experience.

Keenan Thompson was introduced as former football star Walker, the gaffe-prone candidate from Georgia. "Hello Judas, My name is Herschel Walker Texas Ranger and I’m running for president of the United Airlines," he said.

The candidate did not have the answer for his own recent success.

"That's where I don't know. The whole world is a mystery, ain’t it?,' Thompson’s Walker said. “For example, a thermos, it keeps the hot things hot but also the cold things cold. My question is, how do it decide? So we’re gonna be looking into that very much."

'SNL' skewers January 6 hearings: 'Is Mike Pence dead yet?'

The interview delved into accusations from women in Walker's past who have claimed he paid for their abortions, a charge strongly at odds with the candidate's anti-abortion stance.

"People love me, no matter what. Like the great Trump Donald said, 'I could pay for an abortion in the middle of Fifth Avenue and not lose any voters,' " Thompson’s Walker said.

Cecily Strong’s Kari Lake appeared in soft focus expressing the candidate's continued theme of mistrust for the mainstream media. "Great to be with you Judy, on your sweet little show full of lies," Strong's Lake said to kick off the interview.

The candidate tried to explain her own success. "Frankly, I’ve just clicked with many of the wonderful, terrified elderly people here in Arizona, the Florida of the West."

The one-time local TV anchor added, "Nothing I say can be incendiary because I say it in TV voice."

Strong's Lake added, "Also, I'm a fighter, I've sent back more than 2,000 salads. And I'm not afraid to do the same thing with democracy."

Thompson’s Walker ended the sketch saying, “Yippee-ki-yay and go Halloween."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL': Herschel Walker, Kari Lake, Dr. Oz skewered in probing cold open

