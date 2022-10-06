At Herschel Walker campaign event, Ga. GOP candidate denies abortion report as supports stick with him

Mabinty Quarshie and Abraham Kenmore, Savannah Morning News
·5 min read

WADLEY - After a brutal week for his campaign, Herschel Walker on Thursday stuck to his defense that reporting he paid for an ex-girlfriends abortion is nothing more than Democratic distractions, whatever the evidence.

"I know why you're here, and you're here because the Democrats are desperate to hold onto this seat, and they're desperate to make this race about my family," Walker told the crowd of local and national reporters at a hastily announced visit to a sawmill.  "They don't want to talk about Joe Biden and (Democratic Sen.) Raphael Warnock and what they've done to Georgian families."

The Republican appeared at a rally consisting mostly of employees of Battle Lumber Co., a timber mill and pallet shop located in a small South Georgia town 30 minutes away from Walker's childhood home of Wrightsville.

Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker speaks with reporters following a campaign stop. Walker's appearance was his first following reports that a woman who said Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is actually mother of one of his children - undercutting Walker's claims he didn't know who she was.
Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker speaks with reporters following a campaign stop. Walker's appearance was his first following reports that a woman who said Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is actually mother of one of his children - undercutting Walker's claims he didn't know who she was.

Earlier this week, the The Daily Beast reported that Walker, a former NFL star, had paid for a former girlfriend's abortion. On Wednesday, the Daily Beast reported that the unnamed woman is also the mother of one of Walker's children.

Walker has run on an anti-abortion platform, including backing a proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks nationally and saying he wants to ban abortion with no exceptions.

Shortly after the story broke, Walker's adult son Christian — a right wing personality in his own right — took to Twitter to say that Walker's family had asked him not to run. He followed with a series of Tweets and videos elaborating.

On Thursday, Herschel Walker continued his denials of the woman's claims, saying "this here abortion thing is false, it's a lie." Asked about Christian Walker's tweets, Walker said, "I love my son so much ... I love him to death, and you know what, I'll always love him, no matter what."

Asked if he had reached out to the mothers of any of his children, he said no.

"Because I of the article I had more kids, that's why I didn't reach out to anyone, because I said no, and that's what I mean, when I say no, I say that's not correct, that's a lie, and that's what I mean, that's a lie," he said.

This was not Walkers first denial of the day. During a radio interview on Thursday morning Walker denied the reporting, adding "if that had happened, there would be nothing to be ashamed of there, people have done that, but I know nothing about it."

Thursday afternoon he said his comment of "nothing to be ashamed of" was not referring to the abortion.

"I was talking about something totally different that did happen, with my ex wife," he said. "Anything happened with my ex-wife or what Christian was talking about, I don't know...I said nothing about if it did happen, because I said that's a lie."

Walker voiced his commitment to the Oct. 14 debate against Sen. Raphael Warnock, to be staged in a small entertainment venue along Savannah's riverfront. The debate is the only one scheduled between the two candidates and was agreed to only after months of badgering and name-calling by the two campaigns.

Rally attendees stand behind Walker

Walker addresses the crowd on Thursday, Oct. 6, in Wadley, Georgia, before speaking briefly with reporters about reporting that he paid for a former girlfriend's abortion.
Walker addresses the crowd on Thursday, Oct. 6, in Wadley, Georgia, before speaking briefly with reporters about reporting that he paid for a former girlfriend's abortion.

At the campaign rally several attendees told the USA TODAY Network they were still supportive of Walker, despite the explosive Daily Beast reporting.

Many of the rally attendees appeared to be workers at the 462 acre Battle Lumber Company, which hosted the gathering. The gathering was held at one corner of the property, next to a highway. Walker spoke from the back of a flatbed truck, an American flag waving behind him from a Battle Lumber branded crane.

Linda Lariscy, a Wrens, Georgia resident and pastor, said she empathized with Christian Walker’s complaints against his father but forgiveness was also needed.

“Maybe Herschel wasn't what he needed at the time when he was growing up,” she said. “But we have to forgive. And we have to go on with our lives.”

Jimmy Lee Bass, a Jefferson County resident and employee of the lumber mill where the rally was held, similarly said the abortion scandal would not sway him from voting for Walker. Bass grew up about 20 miles from Walker, whom he called “the greatest.”

“Hey you gotta do what you got to do,” Bass said when asked about the allegations. He will still support Walker “no matter what.”

Retired factory worker Rosa Lamb said she believed Walker’s denials.“ I don't believe none of it,” Lamb said of the abortion report.

“He's a man of his word,” Lamb said. “And whatever he done, he's confessed everything. And he's not denying anything.”

John Hale, a nuclear security officer at Plant Vogtle, had never been to a Walker rally until Thursday. But he decided to attend to learn more about Walker.

“Unfortunately, people will say things to hurt somebody,” said Hale. “And until you know, and actually speak to the person and have all the facts, I really can't make a judgment on somebody. That's not my place to do.”

Even if the allegations are true Hale said it would not change his support for Walker, “because everybody makes mistakes.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Herschel Walker denies abortion report at Georgia campaign event

Latest Stories

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Schneider has impressed since being named Blue Jays interim manager last July

    TORONTO — Three months into the job as interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and John Schneider appears to have settled into the job quite nicely. Winning games out of the gate helped with the transition. Earning a playoff berth didn't hurt either. It has all been part of Schneider's long journey with the organization that drafted him in 2002. "I try to take a step back every now and then and realize how fortunate I am and (that) basically I couldn't ask for a better group to work with," Schn

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks edge Oilers 5-4 for first win of the pre-season

    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — It wasn't perfect but head coach Bruce Boudreau saw his Vancouver Canucks take a step in the right direction on Wednesday. After starting the pre-season 0-3-2, the Canucks finally posted a win, downing the Edmonton Oilers 5-4. “It’s not complete yet," Boudreau said of Vancouver's performance. "There was a lot of scrambly plays in our own zone which we really have to clean up. And they will be cleaned up. But I saw a lot better things going on tonight with the defence and with

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus