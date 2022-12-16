Herro hits 10 3-pointers, scores career-high 41 to lead Heat

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Herro matched the Miami record with 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 points to help the Heat beat the Houston Rockets 111-108 on Thursday night.

A night after making nine 3-pointers and scoring 35 points in a victory at Oklahoma City, Herro became the fourth Heat player to hit 10 3s in a game — a feat most recently accomplished by Duncan Robinson on Dec. 10, 2019.

Herro was 10 of 15 from 3-point range and 13 of 20 overall. He also had six rebounds. Jimmy Butler added 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Caleb Martin had 13 points. Miami has won three straight to improve to 15-15.

Jalen Green led Houston with 22 points on 8-of-21 shooting. Kevin Porter Jr. added 21, Jabari Smith Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Alperen Sengun finished with 12 points.

Herro had 25 first-half points, carrying the Heat to a 37-point second quarter where they took a 14-point halftime lead.

GRIZZLIES 142, BUCKS 101

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Memphis pounded Milwaukee.

Dillon Brooks added 18 points and Tyus Jones had 16 as eight Grizzlies scored in double figures. Memphis led from start to finish in its seventh straight win.

The Grizzlies opened a 50-point lead in the fourth quarter for the NBA’s largest advantage this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis led the Bucks with 19 points apiece before Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer emptied the bench late in the third quarter.

