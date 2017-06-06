Herrera stays hot, Phillies hammer Colon, Braves 11-4

Philadelphia Phillies Odubel Herrera (37) hits a 2 run homerun in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

ATLANTA (AP) -- Odubel Herrera continued his power surge with a two-run homer and two doubles, Tommy Joseph homered and drove in three runs, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.

Herrera became the first Philadelphia player to hit two doubles in three straight games, according to Phillies records dating back to 1913. He had three extra-base hits for the second straight game, with a homer in each one.

Aaron Altherr added a two-run shot off Eric O'Flaherty in the eighth.

Braves 44-year-old right-hander Bartolo Colon endured another rocky start, allowing eight runs.

Nick Pivetta (1-2) permitted three runs in five innings for his first major league win.

Colon (2-7) lasted only 3 2/3 innings. His ERA rose from 6.99, already the highest in the majors among qualified pitchers, to 7.78.

Colon allowed at least five runs for the sixth time in 12 starts this season. He walked two batters in Philadelphia's five-run fourth.

Cesar Hernandez had a two-run single before scoring on Herrera's homer, which barely cleared the 16-foot brick wall in right field before bouncing back into the glove of right fielder Nick Markakis.

The poor outing could leave Colon's next scheduled start in Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets in question. One reason to expect Colon to receive at least one more start: The Braves plan to give away Colon bobblehead dolls to the first 20,000 fans before Friday's game against New York, his former team.

Ender Inciarte, who drove in five runs with five hits against the Reds on Sunday, had two hits, two walks and two runs. Johan Camargo hit a two-run triple off Pivetta in the fourth.

Joseph had three hits, including a two-run homer in the first. Altherr also had three hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pivetta remained in the game after being hit on his right hip by Matt Adams' liner in the fourth. During a visit from the Phillies' trainer, Adams flexed his right hand, which also might have been sore.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola is 3-1 with a 2.32 ERA in five career starts against Atlanta.

Braves: LHP Jaime Garcia is 1-1 with a 0.42 ERA in his last three starts, lowering his season ERA to 3.18. He allowed two earned runs over six innings and did not receive a decision in a 4-3 loss at Philadelphia on April 22.

