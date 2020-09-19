Herr’s Peppermint Puffs Give You a Holiday-Flavored Crunch in Every Bite

From House Beautiful

You’re used to enjoying peppermint flavor in candy canes and other festive treats, so your mind might be a little blown by these snack balls. Herr’s Peppermint Puffs give you the sweet flavor of the holidays in a crunchy form.

The ball-shaped treat is white with red specks, so it’s reminiscent of the classic form. They’re crunchy and round, so it might seem a little strange to taste peppermint that way, but anything that reminds us of Christmas has our full attention.

The Peppermint Puffs have been low-key popping up on shelves for a few years now, so don’t let another holiday season go by without them. They’re available at a range of stores, including Walmart and Five Below.

“Herr’s has swirled sweet peppermint into an oh-so-satisfying crunchy puff to create a snack that will thrill your taste buds and delight your senses with every delicious crunch,” it reads on the back of the bag.

Herr’s has a way of turning some of our favorite treats into crunchy bite-sized snacks. While the peppermint is perfect for the holiday season, we’ll eat the Funnel Cake, Cotton Candy, and Dippin’ Dots Cookies ‘n Cream all year-round.

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like