Hero's homecoming for Olympian Hannah Scott

Rower Hannah Scott, who won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics, has been given a hero's homecoming in Coleraine.

Scott won the women's quadruple sculls in a photo finish in Paris, racing alongside fellow Team GB crew members Georgina Brayshaw, Lola Anderson, and Lauren Henry.

She is the second woman from Northern Ireland to win gold at the Olympics, following Lady Mary Peters’ gold medal win in the Munich Olympics in 1972.

Scott joins swimmers Daniel Wiffen and Jack McMillan, and gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, as 2024 gold medallists from Northern Ireland.

Scott arrives home in Northern Ireland [BBC]

In a dramatic conclusion to the women's quadruple sculls race on 31 July, a well-timed kick from GB in the final 100 metres pushed them past the Dutch team, securing first place by just 0.15 seconds.

"It's been a long time in the making and I can't quite believe it," said Scott.

Scott arrived back in Northern Ireland at the international airport, and then attended her local Bann Rowing Club, where she has been a member throughout her sporting career.

"I’m really happy just to get back now, and hopefully just to spend a few days at home.

"It has been a long time since I was able to just be home and be in Northern Ireland again." Scott told BBC News NI.

She was later greeted in the Diamond in Coleraine and at an event at the Town Hall.

Scott is Northern Ireland's second ever woman to win gold at the Olympics [PA Media]

Scott said she was "humbled by the support" she received from Coleraine and "this support really helped me stay focused and bring home the gold Olympic medal".

She was joined on stage by Lady Mary Peters and Northern Ireland's deputy first minister, Emma Little-Pengelly.

In a statement released by Causeway Coast and Glens Council, the Scott family said: “We are grateful to all the people and organisations who pulled together a fabulous event in such a short timescale.

“We have had an unforgettable two weeks, and this is just the icing on the cake to share it with the people from Coleraine.”