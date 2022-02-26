'Heroic' Soldier Died While Detonating a Bridge to Slow Russian Invasion, Ukraine Military Says

Vitaly Skakun

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Facebook

Amid an ongoing attack by Russia, Ukrainian military leaders are touting what they describe as one soldier's bravery in the face of invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on social media on Friday, according to a translation, that one of the country's soldiers had detonated a bridge — killing himself in the process — in an effort to prevent Russian tanks from advancing.

The soldier, Vitaly Skakun Volodymyrovych, was lauded by the Ukrainian army for at least temporarily preventing some Russian forces from advancing out of Crimea.

The military said Volodymyrovich was in a battalion working to stop a column of Russian tanks at the Henichesk bridge in the area of Kherson and that Volodymyrovich was the one who agreed to destroy the mined bridge.

"He didn't manage to get away from there. According to his brothers in arms, Vitaly got in touch and said he was going to blow up the bridge. Immediately after an explosion rang out," officials said, per the translation.

"On this difficult day for our country, when the Ukrainian people give away to the Russian occupiers in all directions, one of the hardest places on the map of Ukraine was the Crimean intersection, where one of the first enemies met a separate marine battalion. In order to stop the promotion of the tank column, a decision was made to overthrow the Geniche Car Bridge," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook.

"Our brother was killed. His heroic act significantly slowed down the push of the enemy, allowing the unit to relocate and organize defense," the statement continued.

The Ukrainian army officials added: "Russian invaders, know, under your feet the earth will burn! We will fight as long as we live! And as long as we are alive we will fight!"

RELATED: U.S. Officials Reveal Russian Plan to Stage Fake Attack to Justify Ukraine Invasion but Show No Evidence

Story continues

A Ukrainian citizen holds a placard reading "Stop Putin - Stop War" as they protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy

YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images

RELATED: Biden Says Putin Is a 'Killer' Who Will 'Pay a Price' for Election Interference

On social media others referred to Volodymyrovich as a hero and praised him.

One user wrote, "G O D! Take him into your arms! Eternal memory and honor, warrior!"

Another commented, "Eternal memory to the fallen hero!!!!Sincere condolences to the family Your son is a hero!!!

Russia began a long-feared invasion of Ukraine earlier this week, according to the Ukraine government, with forces moving from the north, east and south.

Numerous residents have been seen trying to flee. "We are facing a war and horror. What could be worse?" one 64-year-old woman living in Kyiv told the Associated Press.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression toward Ukraine has been widely condemned by the international community, including with economic sanctions and NATO troops massing in the region.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

Ukraine attacked

EyePress News/Shutterstock

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said early Friday local time that 137 people had been killed and 316 were wounded, according to reports.

Many of those killed appear to be soldiers, per the AP, citing earlier figures that 40 Ukrainian soldiers were among the dead.

However, there were also reports of civilians who were killed, including at least one young child. NBC News reported the figures also include medical staff.

President Joe Biden said in a White House speech Thursday he was imposing even more severe economic punishments on Russia but would be deploying troops only in support of NATO countries, not Ukraine. He said the U.S. would support Ukraine in other ways.

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," Biden said as the invasion appeared to be begin in force this week.

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.