'Heroic' mother comes to the rescue after raccoon attacks 5-year-old daughter, video shows

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A Connecticut mother came to the rescue of her 5-year-old daughter after she was attacked by a raccoon on their porch, and the entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

The footage of the incident was captured Friday by the home security camera of Logan Kelsey MacNamara of Ashford, Connecticut.

MacNamara's daughter, Rylee, stepped outside to wait for the bus to take her to school when footage shows a raccoon on the porch pounce and grab onto her leg. As her daughter screamed, MacNamara came out of the home and was able to get the raccoon off of her daughter.

MacNamara instructed her daughter to go back inside the house, yelling "it's a rabid raccoon" before throwing it across her front yard and getting back inside the house. The animal then wandered around the home.

The footage of the incident was posted on MacNamara's Facebook page, saying her daughter had requested it to "show everyone what the racoon did."

"We are headed to get checked out for rabies following this unprovoked racoon attack. I can’t tell you how proud I am of this Brave girl!!" MacNamara wrote.

A batfish and a blind eel: Deep sea creatures discovered by researchers in remote ocean

'I’m hoping that you’ll just let us go': Tampa police chief resigns after telling deputy at traffic stop

MacNamara told Storyful they both suffered scratches, and her daughter had a puncture wound, but they were doing OK. She added Rylee wearing jeans may have helped prevent a more serious injury, and they will be getting rabies vaccines in the coming weeks.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection praised MacNamara for her efforts, saying she did a "great and heroic job."

"She protected her daughter by getting the raccoon off her and getting her inside, warned the neighbor, and, as we understand, reached out to authorities including the local animal control," the department said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Officials added it wasn't known if the animal had rabies, and although it is uncommon for raccoons to be out during the day, the animal's behavior can't automatically be blamed on illness.

"However, the fact that the animal attacked a person, seemingly unprovoked, is a strong sign that the animal isn’t well. We should also caution that an incident like is relatively uncommon," officials said.

The department advises people to avoid interacting with raccoons because they can lose their fear of people, and to get away from one if approached. If a "problem racoon" is reported, a raccoon can't be relocated because it may carry rabies, the department said.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video: Connecticut mother saves daughter from raccoon attack

Latest Stories

  • Run into a coyote in your California neighborhood? Here’s what to do (and not do)

    Coyotes don’t mind being around humans.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Dechra Pharmaceuticals...

  • Viral Video Shows Conn. Mom Tossing a Raccoon After It Latches onto Her Daughter's Leg: Watch!

    "I can’t tell you how proud I am of this Brave girl!!" Logan Kelsey MacNamara wrote on Facebook alongside a video of her daughter Rylee after the "unprovoked" raccoon attack

  • 'Coyote' takes home best feature, best performance awards at Whistler Film Festival

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Montreal-educated filmmaker Katherine Jerkovic's movie "Coyote" was the big winner at the Whistler Film Festival. The film about a widower asked to take care of a grandson he didn't know he had took home the $35,000 Borsos award for best Canadian feature. The film's star, Jorge Martinez Colorado, received the best performance in a Borsos competition film award for what jurors described as a "masterful, heartbreaking and uplifting performance." Meanwhile, Joëlle Desjardins Paquet

  • I've shopped at Costco for nearly a decade. Here are the 8 biggest mistakes I see customers make.

    From not checking price tags to shopping on the weekends, here's what an experienced customer advises to avoid doing at the popular wholesale chain.

  • Lava From Mauna Loa's Northeast Rift Zone Edges Closer to Highway

    Footage captured by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows lava spurting out of fissure 3 at the Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii, and edging closer to a major highway, on Sunday, December 4.According to the USGS, the fissure 3 lava flows were about 2.25 miles from the Daniel K Inouye Highway, with the advancement rate slowing significantly.The USGS said it did not expect any eruptive activity outside the Northeast Rift Zone. Credit: United States Geological Survey via Storyful

  • Storm Dumps Almost 20 Inches of Snow in Northern California Mountains

    The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said on December 5 that 19.9 inches of snow fell at their base in Soda Springs, California, over two days.The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory in the region and warned of difficult travel conditions.Footage posted to Twitter shows snow descending on the region. The lab said it expected another two to four inches of snow on December 5. Credit: UC Berkeley CSSL via Storyful

  • Youth counselor sexually assaults girl in school classroom, California police say

    Investigators are seeking other possible victims.

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Teen pitching star's historic 1st-pitch ball enshrined at Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

    When 16-year-old Jaida Lee of St. John's played in the male baseball competition at the Canada Summer Games in August, she knew she was making history. What she didn't expect was the ball she used for her first pitch would eventually make it into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. "I didn't really think they were being serious," said Lee, standing beside the display case at the Hall of Fame in St. Mary's, Ont. "I definitely didn't expect it." Lee made baseball history at the Canada Summer Games

  • Analysis: Deshaun Watson has long way to go for improvement

    HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s shaky performance wasn’t his biggest problem. Blame a two-year layoff for Watson being rusty. His refusal to express remorse for alleged behavior that led to an 11-game suspension is more difficult to explain. Watson made it clear earlier in the week he had no interest in discussing accusations by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage sessions. He has settled 23 civil lawsuits brought by the women, while two others, including on

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title. In a rematch in Kansas City in the AFC championship game on Jan. 30, the Bengals earned a trip to the Super Bowl with a 27-24 overtime win. Like in the previous matchup, the victory margin was an Evan McPherson fi

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ