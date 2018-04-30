Heroic Commonwealth moment still not sunk in for netball star Haythornthwaite

Natalie Haythornthwaite and Jade Clarke surprised Rugby and Coventry youngsters after their Commonwealth Games success

Buried within the pile of delighted England netball stars screaming with joy after their gold medal heroics on the Gold Coast was Natalie Haythornthwaite – and the Commonwealth star admits it still hasn’t sunk in.

The Wasps player, who operates at goal attack or wing attack, had played a key role in helping the Roses to the final on April 15 at the Commonwealth Games and watched on with glee as Helen Housby sunk the winning shot to complete a sensational 52-51 comeback against hosts Australia.

Now the team has created history, the Lancashire player hopes their achievements can spur on the next generation of stars in the sport.

And the Barrowford star is determined to live in the moment and soak up the attention the sport is receiving.

“I can’t put that winning feeling into one word – it was so nerve-wracking and feeling sick but excited at the same time,” said the 25-year-old. “It’s been a blur! Life feels like it’s been on fast-forward.

“There’s a picture of me jumping in the air and I’ve never jumped that high in my life. I still think it’s the camera angle but I’m taking it!

“It was just the amount of adrenaline we all had and the way we felt – we knew we’d won gold and created history – it was phenomenal and I’m so proud to be a part of it.

“It’s just wonderful to see that since winning this medal, the coverage and the amount we’ve been spoken about has been incredible.

“Before the Commonwealth Games it was still covered but since we’ve come back it’s increased tenfold.”

Team England Official Partner npower organised for Haythornthwaite and club and country teammate Jade Clarke to surprise local youngsters at their home court at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry on Friday.

The pair posed for photos and answered questions before signing autographs and taking part in a skills session with the youngsters. Footage of their dramatic win was also shown on the arena’s big screen.

And for Haythornthwaite, events like the one on Friday underlines the love of the sport in England at a grass roots level and she is only too happy to keep spreading the word of netball to schools and communities.

“I still haven’t seen some of that footage because we’ve been so busy since we’ve been back,” she added. “It’s really exciting and great to meet the children.

“The little girls screaming your name and chanting for you never gets old – it’s absolutely brilliant.

“We were in their position once – I was a ten-year-old wanting to come to events like this and meeting netball players and now I’m the player meeting the children. It’s pretty surreal to be honest.

“I love talking about our win – I want to talk about it all the time! I want to do [days like Friday] every day – as well as playing of course!

“We try and have those times to reflect but we’re enjoying the moment and trying to ride this high for as long as possible.

“Things like this don’t happen to netballers every day and the fact we do have this coverage and netball has gone global – we love it.”

