Heroes in Harm's Way: Covid-19 show sparks sexism debate in China

A highly anticipated drama about Covid-19 has come under fierce criticism for downplaying the role of women during China's epidemic fight.

"Heroes in Harm's Way" premiered on China's flagship TV channel, CCTV-1, on 17 September. It aired during primetime, and promised to be the first TV drama "based on real life stories" about front-line workers in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the site of the first coronavirus outbreak.

The title of the show implied that it was going to highlight the major contributions women had made in China's epidemic fight. Women account for the majority of China's front-line workers.

However, the show's pilot, released with much fanfare and publicity, was panned on China's IMDB-like website, Douban. Film critics noted that it scored an embarrassing 2.4 out of 10, and it received many critical comments, mainly about its depiction of women, before they were suddenly suspended on the site.

The show has some problematic scenes

The name of the show was seemingly chosen because, as China Daily noted in April, female medical staff are often hailed as "Heroes in Harm's Way".

However, in Chinese, the name of the show translates more literally as "Beauties who go against the tide". It was presumably always going to be quite controversial, given that the phrase insinuates that women in front-line medical roles have taken rare, rather than common paths.

Viewers have taken particular offence to the fact that many of the female characters play a hindering or subservient role compared with their male counterparts.

The national Global Times newspaper notes that in the drama, "one of the most controversial scenes" shows a divorced female driver being discouraged by her peers to sign up to transport supplies to the frontline, because her family are waiting to spend Chinese New Year with her.

Social media users on the popular Sina Weibo microblog felt that this was a derogatory depiction of women, and made women look like they were reluctant contributors "dragging their feet, [who] had to seek the consent of their husbands if they wanted to go to the front line", rather than the main contributors.

Users asked whether the same considerations would have been written into the plot, had the character been male.

The South China Morning Post also noted that there were frustrations with the depiction of nurses "more interested in gossiping about male doctors".

But the paper interviews one nurse who says, on the contrary, that "every woman working at her hospital joined the fight against the disease" without question, because only around 5% of nurses working there were male.

Women have played a significant role as front-line workers

Despite the drama's promise to highlight the role of women, the majority of female characters are shown in junior roles to men, and they largely play an accommodating and submissive role.

The reality is that during China's outbreak, women not only played a decisive role at key Wuhan hospitals - like former Party Secretary Cai Li, who oversaw operations at the Wuhan Central Hospital, where the virus was first identified - they accounted for a significant majority of staff.

In April - when China was seeing the back of its nationwide outbreak - the official China Daily said that statistics showed "about 50% of doctors fighting on the frontline [were] female".

People's Daily added in May that approximately 70% of the medical workers on the frontline were nurses. And China Daily says that approximately 90% of them were female.

It also notes the specific statistics in relation to Wuhan, where there were more than 46,000 cases of Covid-19. Roughly two-thirds of the people who were front-line medical workers in the city were women.

The Global Times newspaper also notes that women played a key role in the construction of the Huoshenshan and Leishenshan hospitals that were built within days in Wuhan at the beginning of the year.

