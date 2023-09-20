Heroes chase off jewellery robbers after £100,000 heist in Notting Hill enclave

Two heroes thwarted the attempted robbery of £100,000 worth of jewellery from an elderly woman’s car in Notting Hill.

Scotland Yard’s Flying Squad say thieves tried to make off with the gems in a suitcase after stopping the 82-year-old on Elgin Crescent, just off Kensington Park Road.

Passers-by saw one of the suspects take the case out of her vehicle and challenged them as they reached Ladbroke Road at roughly 7pm on August 19.

One man subsequently dropped the jewellery and ran off.

Elgin Crescent is famous for its access to Rosmead Garden where Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts’s characters canoodled in the 1999 film Notting Hill.

Detective Constable Will Wigzell, of the Metropolitan Police, said tracing the two male witnesses is key to the case.

He said: “This was a targeted attack on a vulnerable woman.

“The jewellery was thankfully recovered but we still urgently need to find the suspects.

“From our enquiries we believe that the two men who witnessed this incident hold important information and we urge them to come forward to help us with our investigations and to help us to solve this crime.

“It was thanks to them that the jewellery was returned and we would like to hear any other information that they can share that could help.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference CRIS 5615510/23, or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.