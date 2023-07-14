Hero officer receives bravery award for facing down gunman after police chase

An armed motorycle officer who faced down and arrested a gunman pointing a pistol at him has scooped a top bravery award.

PC Andrew Cushing, who works in Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection, followed a car that was driving on the wrong side of the road which later crashed.

The officer approached the vehicle, which he had originally spotted near Regent’s Park but had ended up in Camden.

As he went to arrest the man he pulled a gun and pointed it at PC Cushing who, despite the danger, wrestled the suspect and put him into custody.

He was named, on Thursday, as the London region winner in the annual National Police Federation Bravery Awards for his heroism in tackling the gunman, after the chase in February 2022.

PC Cushing said: “It’s a proud moment in my career, made all the more special by it being my last year as a serving Metropolitan Police officer before I retire. Each and every police officer around the country deserves recognition for the work they do keeping the public safe, as they never know what’s around the corner - as shown by this incident.”

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said after the awards ceremony in west London: “I am delighted that PC Cushing has been recognised for his actions, he is a very worthy winner of the Police Federation Bravery Award.

“This shocking incident began as a vehicle stop. It is an example of the uncertainty faced by police officers each day, never truly knowing what they will face when they put on their uniforms and go out to keep the public safe.

“I congratulate PC Cushing and the other Met officers who were nominated. I am immensely proud of their professionalism and their bravery.”

Commander Simon Messinger, said: “PC Cushing doggedly pursued a driver who was putting people’s lives at risk, only to find himself looking down the barrel of a gun.

“This terrifying situation would panic most people, but PC Cushing acted with the utmost calm and clarity of thought, seizing a split-second opportunity to disarm the man so he could be arrested, and the public be kept safe.”

Also nominated from the Met Police were PC Adam Elwood and Police Dog Cruz, who chased and arrested a dangerous group of men, despite one of them pointing a gun at them.

PC Gareth Griffin who identified and apprehended a robbery suspect, and remained calm and in control despite a growing and concerned crowd gathering, was another nominee.