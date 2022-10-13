Hero Honeymooners Rescue Sleeping Babies from Burning Nursery in Spain: 'Instinct Took Over'

A Rhode Island couple went from honeymooners to heroes in a matter of minutes after helping save over a dozen babies from a burning nursery in Spain.

David Squillante and Doran Smith, both 38, were visiting Barcelona in September when they came upon the nursery fire, according to The Boston Globe.

The Bristol couple quickly jumped into action after seeing a group of women panicking outside of the burning building, per NBC affiliate WJAR.

When they got inside, the pair saw around 15 to 20 "sleeping" babies in a room that was beginning to fill with smoke, the outlets reported.

"Instinct took over," Squillante told WJAR.

RELATED: Georgia Mayor Helps Mom and 3 Kids Escape SUV Stalled on Railroad Tracks as Train Nears

Luckily, the babies were in a room that had yet to catch fire, according to the Globe. The couple was able to get each baby into a crib and roll them out of the building unharmed.

"We couldn't speak the language, but there was a universal language — we were all just trying to help," Smith told the outlet.

Additional bystanders stepped in to help as time passed, according to the reports.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Squillante said the ordeal lasted around 10 minutes, though "it seemed like an instant," per WJAR.

RELATED: 3 People Fending Off Sharks Rescued 'Just in the Nick of Time' in Gulf of Mexico After Boat Sinks

Afterward, Squillante and Smith immediately resumed their honeymoon activities, according to the Globe. The couple even linked back up with a park tour they were planning on attending before they were sidetracked by the blaze.

Now, Squillante is exploring opportunities to become a volunteer firefighter in Bristol, something his father and grandfather both did before him, per the report.

"It felt like we watched it in a movie," Squillante said. "It just didn't feel real."