Gift the best toys of 2022—110+ deals worth your money this Black Friday

Daniel Donabedian, Jessica Kasparian and Anna Lane, Reviewed
·7 min read
Nab incredible toy deals at Amazon, Target and Walmart this Black Friday.
Nab incredible toy deals at Amazon, Target and Walmart this Black Friday.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Black Friday is here, and if you're looking to score some deals on the items on your child's wish list, now is a great time. From the year's hottest toys, to classic board games, Black Friday 2022 is one of the biggest opportunities to save money at retailers like Amazon, Melissa & Doug, Walmart, shopDisney and plenty of others. Check out this list of toy deals that the Reviewed team has shopped.

10 best Black Friday toy deals you can shop

Save on Lego, Barbie, Nintendo Switch games and more

Here are our top ten favorite Black Friday toy deals you can shop right now, including a Barbie Dream Camper and a Nerf blaster.

Score great deals on toys that spark imagination this Black Friday.
Score great deals on toys that spark imagination this Black Friday.

  1. Barbie Camper DreamCamper Toy Playset for $64 (Save $35.99)

  2. Brio Cargo Railway Deluxe Set for $103.99 (Save $96)

  3. Paw Patrol Big Truck Toy with Moveable Claw Arm for $20 (Save $19.97)

  4. Figure 8 Train Set for $21.49 (Save $21.50)

  5. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - Nintendo Switch [Physical] for $29 (Save $30.99)

  6. Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Full Auto Blaster for $59 (Save $21)

  7. Gentle Jumbos Unicorn for $54.99 (Save $55)

  8. Plush Standing Lion for $79.99 (Save $80)

  9. Star Wars Rebellion Board Game for $78.20 (Save $31.79)

Toy gifts we love on sale

Aiming to give the perfect gift to a little one this holiday season? We at Reviewed prepped a list of the best gifts for kids for the occasion. You're in luck—some of our favorites are on sale now.

Best board game Black Friday deals

Save on Clue, Scrabble, Monopoly and more

Get everyone off of their devices with some fun family board games for all ages. Start with the insanely-fun-not-on-sale-but-still-affordable Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, and keep the fun going with these other great Black Friday deals on all types of board games.

Prepare for your next family game night by grabbing a board game on sale.
Prepare for your next family game night by grabbing a board game on sale.

Walmart Black Friday toy deals

Save big on Paw Patrol, Fisher-Price and more

Shop Black Friday toy deals at Walmart and save on everything from Paw Patrol to Barbie Camper sets. Sign up for a Walmart Plus Membership to score access to exclusive deals.

Walmart has plenty of engaging toys for your kids.
Walmart has plenty of engaging toys for your kids.

Shop toys at Walmart

Amazon Black Friday toy deals

Save on Pokemon, Barbie, and Nerf

Make the most of Amazon's Black Friday toy deals and snag Nerf gunsLego sets and more for less right now.

Find plenty of toy deals on Amazon this season.
Find plenty of toy deals on Amazon this season.

Save on kids' tablets, smartwatches, and tech

Shop toys at Amazon

Lego Black Friday toy deals

Major savings on Lego Star Wars, Lego Minecraft sets and more

Everybody's favorite DIY toy, Lego, is a perennial favorite for kids and grownups alike. It's a good thing there are plenty of Black Friday deals to be found.

Save on Lego sets this Black Friday with sales at Amazon, Walmart, and others.
Save on Lego sets this Black Friday with sales at Amazon, Walmart, and others.

Amazon Black Friday Lego deals

Shop Legos at Amazon

Walmart Black Friday Lego deals

Shop Legos at Walmart

Melissa & Doug Black Friday toy deals

Do some gift shopping before the Black Friday rush with Melissa & Doug deals on train sets, plushies and more.

Find the perfect gifts for your little one at Melissa &amp; Doug.
Find the perfect gifts for your little one at Melissa & Doug.

Shop toys at Melissa & Doug

Squishmallows Black Friday toy deals

If your kiddos love to curl up with a Squishmallow, now's the perfect time to get these adorable dolls for less.

Save on cute and cuddly Squishmallows during Black Friday.
Save on cute and cuddly Squishmallows during Black Friday.

shopDisney Black Friday toy deals

Save on Marvel, Moana, and Micky Mouse toys

Peruse shopDisney toy deals to find the perfect gift for the Disney fan in your life. If you act now, you'll be able to get free shipping on orders of $75 or more when you use coupon code SHIPMAGIC.

With franchises like Marvel and Star Wars to its name, shopDisney has no shortage of toy deals this Black Friday.
With franchises like Marvel and Star Wars to its name, shopDisney has no shortage of toy deals this Black Friday.

Shop toys at shopDisney

Toys R Us Black Friday toy deals

Save on stuffed animals, dollhouses, and more

Get dolls, tech gadgets and play sets for less with these stellar discounts at Toys R Us.

Save on toys of all genres with Toys R Us's Black Friday deals.
Save on toys of all genres with Toys R Us's Black Friday deals.

  • Sweet Scented Chocolate Moose Stuffed Animal Plush Toy for $23.99 (Save $6)

  • Signature Comfy Panda Stuffed Animal Plush Toy for $24.99 (Save $7)

  • Two Player Toy Laser Tag Set for $27.99 (Save $42)

  • Remote Control Stunt Mongoose Glow Racer Set for $35.99 (Save $54)

  • 2.4GHz RC Glow Up Stunt Drone with LED Lights for $39.99 (Save $60)

  • Happy Together Cottage Dollhouse Playset for $41.99 (Save $28) 

  • Freestanding Wooden Fresh Mart Grocery Store for $205.99 (Save $89)

  • Joyrides Dino Sit-In Character Rocker for $63.99 (Save $16)

Shop toys at Toys R Us

Target Black Friday toy deals

Save on Star Wars, Nerf, and Vtech toddler toys

Score Black Friday savings on some of the biggest toy brands with these epic deals on Lego, Transformers and more.

Kids can enjoy this Nerf blaster and more great toys on sale at Target ahead of Black Friday.
Kids can enjoy this Nerf blaster and more great toys on sale at Target ahead of Black Friday.

Shop toys at Target

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 takes place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially on Amazon. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered and Amazon will have those needs at the lowest prices of the year.

What are the best Black Friday toy deals?

There are tons of Black Friday toy deals you can snag—if you hurry. You can get over 50% off the Exploding Kittens card game or score a box of Pokémon cards for 37% off at Amazon today. You can also head to Walmart to save $10 on Nerf blasterstaking the toy's price down from $79.99 to $31.49.

Should I shop Black Friday toy deals?

Absolutely! The perfect gift is within your grasp this holiday season, as Melissa & Doug, Walmart, shopDisney, Target and other major retailers have incredible toy deals going on right now. Toys from LegoBarbieNerf and so much more are on sale already, so beat the Black Friday rush and shop these discounts today.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

