Be the hero of the holidays—Shop 100+ toy deals this Black Friday

Black Friday is finally here! If you're looking to scoop up some deals on the toys at the top of your kid's holiday wishlist, Black Friday 2022 is a great opportunity to score massive markdowns. Melissa & Doug, Walmart, shopDisney, Target and plenty of other retailers currently have Black Friday toy deals available, and we found all the best discounts to help you save money and snag the perfect gift.
Don't hesitate to shop these incredible toy deals. Black Friday savings won't last forever and you don't want to be stuck in line for hours waiting to snag the hottest gifts of the season. Take advantage of the best Black Friday toy deals today and avoid the hassle of the shopping rush later.
10 best Black Friday toy deals you can shop
Save on Lego, Barbie, Nintendo Switch games and more
Here are our top ten favorite Black Friday toy deals you can shop right now, including a Barbie Dream Camper and a Nerf blaster.
Paw Patrol Big Truck Toy with Moveable Claw Arm for $20 (Save $19.97)
Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Full Auto Gel Blaster for $59 (Save $21)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch [Digital] for $29 at Walmart (Save $30.99)
Barbie Dreamhouse Doll House Playset House for $99 (Save $125.90)
Toy gifts we love on sale
Aiming to give the perfect gift to a little one this holiday season? We at Reviewed prepped a list of the best gifts for kids for the occasion. You're in luck: Some of our favorites are on sale now.
All ages: Kiwi Crate subscription for $24 per month (Save $12)
Toddler: LeapFrog Choppin' Fun Learning Pot for $15.99 (Save $6)
Toddler: Melissa & Doug Pull-Back Vehicles for $15.99 (Save $17)
Toddler: Melissa & Doug’s Dust! Sweep! Mop! set for $12.49 (Save $30.50)
For age 8 and up: Ravensburger Gravitrax Starter Set Marble Run & STEM Toy for $34.99 (Save $35)
For teens: Hoglet Fidget Computer Mouse for $24.99 with coupon (Save $15)
Best Black Friday board game deals
Save on Clue, Scrabble, Monopoly and more
The best way to keep the kids engaged in family game night is to have some really awesome games, including the insanely-fun-not-on-sale-but-still-affordable Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza. These deals on board games are just in time for Black Friday.
Throw Throw Burrito by Exploding Kittens for $12.49 (Save $12.50)
Ravensburger Disney Villainous Strategy Board Game for $20 (Save $19.99)
The Adventure Challenge Family Edition for $40.99 (Save $19)
Walmart Black Friday toy deals
Save big on Paw Patrol, Fisher-Price and more
Shop Black Friday toy deals at Walmart and save on everything from board games to Baby Yoda action figures.
Mr. Potato Head Classic Toy For Kids Ages 2 and Up for $5.94 (Save $7.05)
Bright Starts Press & Glow Spinner Baby Toy for $8.99 (Save $2.20)
Disney's Encanto We Don't Talk About Bruno Doll Set for $19.97 (Save $5)
Paw Patrol Big Truck Toy with Moveable Claw Arm for $20 (Save $19.97)
Fisher-Price Grow-with-Me Tummy Time Plush Llama for $23.97 (Save $16.02)
Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Motorized Blaster for $31.49 (Save $10.50)
Lego Jurassic World Dominion Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport for $35 (Save $9.99)
Imaginext Jurassic World Dominion Giga Dinosaur Toy MEGA Stomp & Rumble for $80.50 (Save $12.99)
Arealer All Terrain Remote Control Car for $139.99 (Save $40)
Amazon Black Friday toy deals
Make the most of Amazon's Black Friday toy deals and snag Nerf guns, Lego sets and more for less right now.
Save on play kitchens, Barbie, Nerf
Pop Funko Disney: Three Musketeers Mickey for $12.54 (Save $3.45)
Pop Funko Star Wars: The Child, Grogu for $12.99 (Save $4.99)
Hollywood Hair Extension Maker for Girls for $20.16 (Save $9.83)
Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield: Astral Radiance Elite Trainer Box for $24.99 (Save $14.80)
Melissa & Doug’s Dust! Sweep! Mop! set for $12.49 (Save $30.50)
Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Full Auto Gel Blaster for $59 (Save $21)
Melissa & Doug Wooden Chef’s Pretend Play Toy Kitchen for $88.49 (Save $166.50)
Barbie Dreamhouse Doll House Playset House for $99 (Save $125.90)
KidKraft Wooden Farm to Table Play Kitchen for $138.49 (Save $51.50)
KidKraft Ultimate Corner Wooden Play Kitchen for $147.99 (Save $145)
Save on Lego toy deals
Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR 42123 Building Toy Set for $39.99 (Save $10)
Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter featuring 3 Mini figures for $47.99 (Save $12)
Save on kids' tablets, smartwatches and tech
Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, 8" HD display for $79.99 (Save $80)
Melissa & Doug Black Friday toy deals
Do some gift shopping before the Black Friday rush with Melissa & Doug deals on train sets, plushies and more.
Benson Black Lab Puppy Dog Stuffed Animal for $13.29 (Save $5.70)
Round The City Rescue Rug & Vehicle Set for $19 (Save $18.99)
Squishmallows Black Friday toy deals
If your kiddos love to curl up with a Squishmallow, now's the perfect time to get these adorable dolls for less.
Austin The Avocado with Santa Hat 12" Plush for $34.99 (Save $5)
Chantal The Christmas Cupcake 12" Plush for $37.99 (Save $2)
shopDisney Black Friday toy deals
Save on Marvel, Moana, and Micky Mouse toys
Peruse shopDisney toy deals to find the perfect gift for the Disney fan in your life. If you act now, you'll be able to get free shipping on orders of $75 or more when you use coupon code SHIPMAGIC.
Disney Designer Collection Moana Hinged Pin for $9.98 (Save $25.01)
Star Wars The Mandalorian Talking Action Figure for $22 (Save $7.99)
Guardians of the Galaxy Action Figure Set for $26.99 (Save $10)
Mickey Mouse and Friends Castle Stacking Block Set for $39.99 (Save $10)
Toys R Us Black Friday toy deals
Save on playsets, plush toys and more
Get dolls, tech gadgets and play sets for less with these stellar discounts at Toys R Us.
Discovery Drawing Easel With Markers & LED Neon Glow for $23.99 (Save $36)
Sweet Scented Chocolate Moose Stuffed Animal Plush Toy for $23.99 (Save $6)
Signature Comfy Panda Stuffed Animal Plush Toy for $24.99 (Save $7)
Barbie Fashionistas Ultimate Closet Doll and Accessories for $24.99 (Save $12)
Remote Control Stunt Mongoose Glow Racer Set for $35.99 (Save $54)
2.4GHz RC Glow Up Stunt Drone with LED Lights for $39.99 (Save $60)
Happy Together Cottage Dollhouse Playset for $41.99 (Save $28)
Freestanding Wooden Fresh Mart Grocery Store for $205.99 (Save $89)
Target Black Friday toy deals
Score Black Friday savings on some of the biggest toy brands with these epic deals on Lego, Transformers and more.
Lego Minecraft The Ruined Portal Building Kit for $23.99 (Save $6)
Lego Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Troopers Building Kit for $23.99 (Save $6.00)
VTech Count & Win Sports Center with Basketball and Soccer Ball for $27.49 (Save $7.50)
Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship Building Kit for $39.99 (Save $10)
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 takes place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.
When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?
Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.
How long do Black Friday sales last?
Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.
What deals can we expect during Black Friday?
As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially on Amazon. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered and Amazon will have those needs at the lowest prices of the year.
What are the best Black Friday toy deals?
There are tons of Black Friday toy deals you can snag—if you hurry. You can get over 50% off the Exploding Kittens card game or score a box of Pokémon cards for 37% off at Amazon today. You can also head to Walmart to save $10 on Nerf blasters—taking the toy's price down from $79.99 to $31.49.
Should I shop Black Friday toy deals?
Absolutely! The perfect gift is within your grasp this holiday season, as Melissa & Doug, Walmart, shopDisney, Target and other major retailers have incredible toy deals going on right now. Toys from Lego, Barbie, Nerf and so much more are on sale already, so beat the Black Friday rush and shop these discounts today.
