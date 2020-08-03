'Hero' father dies rescuing his children from the sea in Wales

A "hero" father-of-seven has died after rescuing his children when they got into difficulty in the sea.

Jonathan Stevens, 36, died in the incident in Barmouth, northwest Wales on Sunday afternoon, with his partner Laura Burford saying: "I owe this man everything bringing our babies back."

The plasterer was reportedly caught in a rip tide as he attempted to pull two of his children to safety.

Police and the coastguard were called just before 2pm.

Mr Stevens, from Telford in Shropshire, was recovered from the water and taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd hospital by air ambulance, where he later died.

His partner Laura, who was at home when the incident happened, paid tribute.

She said: "Words can't explain how we're all feeling, not only me and our kids but his other kids and his family.

"I owe this man everything bringing our babies back, just so sad that we have all lost him but I know he wouldn't have died any other way than giving his last breath to make sure his kids were safe."

Her sister, Farah Parsons, told Wales Online: "Joff is all our hero.

"My sister and her children are beside themselves as is everyone. Joff was a well loved person by everyone."

A GoFundMe page for the family has been set up, which has raised more than £2,000 so far.

North Wales Police said it was called shortly before 2pm on Sunday to a report that a man had got into difficulty in the sea in Barmouth.

"The man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken by Air Ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd, where he tragically died," a force spokesman said.

"His family have been made aware."