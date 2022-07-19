Hero Dog Leads Rescuers to His Injured Owner After Man's 70-Foot Fall from a Tahoe Forest Ridge

Rescue Dog Helped Save His Owner After 70-Foot Fall Off Tahoe Cliff

A dog is being called a real-life Lassie after the pet led the Nevada County Sheriff's Search & Rescue (NCSSAR) team to his injured owner, who had fallen 70 feet off a ridge in Tahoe National Forest.

On Wednesday, a 53-year-old man and his border collie Saul were camping in Tahoe National Forest when the man took a 70-foot fall off a ridge, breaking his hip and multiple ribs, according to an NCSSAR Facebook post.

CalFire received the initial call about the injured camper and reached out to the NCSSAR team for help. NCSSAR sent 25 search and rescue volunteers into the Tahoe National Forest to find the ailing dog owner. The NCSSAR volunteers located the man on their first day of searching but gave Saul credit for the save.

"True credit goes to the subject's k9 Border Collie that ran through the forest approximately 200 yards and in true 'LASSIE' fashion to flag down two searchers and led them back to the subject," NCSSAR wrote on Facebook.

Once rescuers, led by Saul, reached the injured man, they carefully transported him out of the forest, after which an air ambulance took the dog owner to a hospital for treatment. The next day, Saul reunited with the owner he helped save.

During their day apart, Saul was treated to a "well-deserved" dinner, according to NCSSAR, and spent the night at a local animal shelter.