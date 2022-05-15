Hero Ex-Cop Killed Trying to Stop Supermarket Gunman

John Normile/Getty

LOCKPORT, New York—Aaron Salter III mourned his father, Aaron Salter Jr., hours after the 30-year veteran ex-cop working as a security guard was gunned down while trying to halt a racist mass shooting catastrophe at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday.

“Today is a shock... I’m pretty sure he saved some lives today. He’s a hero," Salter III told The Daily Beast.

Police said the attack appeared go be a hate crime, the work of white 18-year-old Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, who cops say wore body armor and live-streamed a twisted attack that killed 10 people. The shooting struck a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Salter Jr. left behind three children, and retired from the department in 2018, working as a security guard at the supermarket since then.

