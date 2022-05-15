Hero Ex-Cop Killed Trying to Stop Supermarket Gunman

Jim Heaney
·1 min read
John Normile/Getty
John Normile/Getty

LOCKPORT, New York—Aaron Salter III mourned his father, Aaron Salter Jr., hours after the 30-year veteran ex-cop working as a security guard was gunned down while trying to halt a racist mass shooting catastrophe at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday.

“Today is a shock... I’m pretty sure he saved some lives today. He’s a hero," Salter III told The Daily Beast.

Police said the attack appeared go be a hate crime, the work of white 18-year-old Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, who cops say wore body armor and live-streamed a twisted attack that killed 10 people. The shooting struck a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Salter Jr. left behind three children, and retired from the department in 2018, working as a security guard at the supermarket since then.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Whitecaps coast to 2-0 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Championship action

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps ended their jinx against Canadian Premier League sides in the Canadian Championship, cruising to a comfortable win on Wednesday. Russell Teibert scored his first-ever goal in the competition, and the match-winner, as the ‘Caps beat Valour FC to ensure their passage into the next round of the competition. Teibert tucked away a rebound from a shot by Deiber Caicedo in the 19th minute to guarantee the win. Fellow Canadian Ryan Raposo doubled the lead in the 22nd

  • Lone Lightning fan in Leafs crowd removes jersey right after Tampa wins Game 6

    Amid an endless sea of dejected Maple Leafs fans, this lonely Lightning supporter made a sound business decision.

  • Women's collegiate hockey in Quebec dealt blow as school's storied program put on pause

    A couple of dozen elite hockey players are scrambling to find a new team to play with after CEGEP de Saint-Laurent confirmed Thursday that its women's hockey program won't be on the ice for the foreseeable future. The school is blaming difficulties recruiting enough players. "We are not making this decision lightly," said Danielle Malkassoff, director of student services and communications at the Montreal CEGEP. "We prefer to take one step back and then two steps forward," she said. Malkassoff c

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Leafs embrace Game 7 test against Tampa Bay: 'We're good enough to beat anybody'

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews let his actions on the ice do the talking all season. Toronto's star sniper also didn't mince words with the Maple Leafs preparing to face yet another Game 7 showdown with the intense pressure of past playoff failures casting a long shadow. The NHL's first 60-goal man in more than a decade wants his team to embrace the moment. In truth, he expects it. "That's all you can do," Matthews said in the aftermath of Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss that saw the Tampa Bay Lightning

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Avalanche 1st to advance to 2nd round with sweep of Preds

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:58 left, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team to advance to the second round Monday night by finishing a sweep of the Nashville Predators 5-3 Monday night. The Avalanche now are in the Western Conference semifinals for a fourth straight season and second consecutive after sweeping their first-round opponent. They improved to 6-0 since the franchise relocated to Denver in best-of-seven series after winning th

  • The pros & cons of trading for Rudy Gobert

    A report from Ian Bagley of SNYtv suggests the Toronto Raptors would have a "degree"of interest if Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became available in a potential trade. Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss the pros and cons of Gobert becoming a Raptor.

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Olympic champion De Grasse fourth in 200 metres at Diamond League's Doha stop

    DOHA, Qatar — Olympic champion Andre De Grasse finished fourth in the men's 200-metre race Friday at the Diamond League stop in Doha. De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., completed the race in 20.15 seconds. He finished just behind Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, who posted the same time. Americans took the top two spots, with Noah Lyles (19.72 seconds) outsprinting Fred Kerley (19.75). Aaron Brown of Brampton, Ont., was fifth and Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., finished sixth. In the men's 800

  • Maple Leafs will have to prove it the hard way after Game 6 loss to Lightning

    The Maple Leafs once again failed to close out a first-round series, and now face a do-or-die Game 7 on Saturday in Toronto.

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Andreescu, Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime move on to Italian Open second round

    ROME — Canada's Bianca Andreescu advanced to the second round of the Italian Open on a walkover Tuesday after opponent Emma Raducanu retired due to a back injury. Andreescu led the battle of recent U.S. Open champions 6-2, 2-1 when Raducanu, the 10th seed in Rome, was forced to withdraw. Also Tuesday, men's eighth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal advanced with a 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2 win over Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and 13th seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on w

  • Pens chase Shesterkin again, topple Rangers 7-2 for 3-1 lead

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists to become the sixth player in NHL history to reach 200 career playoff points and the Pittsburgh Penguins throttled the New York Rangers 7-2 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Jake Guentzel scored for the fourth consecutive game and Jeff Carter, Danton Heinen, Mark Friedman and Mike Matheson also beat Igor Shesterkin as the Penguins chased the Vezina Trophy favorite for the second time in

  • Patrick Marleau, NHL all-time leader in games played, announces retirement

    NHL veteran Patrick Marleau announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a career that saw him suit up for a record 1,779 career regular-season games over his 23-season career. The 42-year-old from Aneroid, Sask., made the announcement in an article on The Players' Tribune. Marleau last played in the 2020-21 season, when he had four goals and five assists over 56 games with the San Jose Sharks. During that season he passed hockey legend Gordie Howe's career games record of 1,767. Marleau finished wi

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Reigning Olympic champion De Grasse opens season with 4th-place finish in 200m

    Canada's Andre De Grasse found himself a step behind in his season-opening race on Friday. The Markham, Ont., native placed fourth in the 200 metres at the Diamond League opener in Doha, Qatar. It's the same event in which De Grasse earned his lone Olympic gold medal last summer in Tokyo. But a new season brought a new story, with reigning world champion Noah Lyles (19.72 seconds) edging Fred Kerley (19.75) to pick up the victory on a day where times were not deemed wind-legal. The American duo