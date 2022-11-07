Herne Hill: Police issue pictures of takeaway driver killed and rapper shot dead in south London

Deliveroo driver Guilherme Messias da Silva (L) and drill rapper Lemar Rashawan Urqhart (Met Police)

Detectives have officially named the two victims of a shooting as they appeal for witnesses a week on from their deaths.

Deliveroo driver Guilherme Messias da Silva, 21, was on his last order of the night when two cars sped down Railton Road and one ploughed into his moped.

Guilherme Messias da Silva was knocked off his moped and killed during the gangland chase (Handout)

Drill artist Lemar Rashawan Urqhart — known as Perm — leapt out of the car which had crashed into the takeaway rider, but was gunned down at around 7.50pm on Sunday October 30.

Speaking from her home in Brazil, Mr da Silva’s mother Rosângela Messias de Sousa, 46, said: “I went into despair, screamed, fainted. It’s very sad, my heart is bleeding. It hurts everything.”

She told TV news channel G1 Goias that her son was “cheerful, outgoing and smiling”.

Mr Urqhart was the son of boxer Dillian Whyte’s promoter, Dean Whyte. The heavyweight, who lost to Tyson Fury at Wembley in April, shared tributes on Instagram.

Friends said he had links with the ClapTown rap group, which is known to have feuds with neighbouring gangs.

Lemar Rashawan Urqhart shot dead (Met Police)

DCI Sal Minhas, from Specialist Crime, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of Guilherme and Lemar and we are working around the clock to identify and arrest those involved in this incident. The death of these two young men is a stark reminder of the work we need to do to tackle violent crime in our communities.

“While a number of people have come forward with information, we are urging anyone else who has any further details to speak to us on 0208 721 4961 or to Crimestoppers, an independent charity who will treat your information in the strictest of confidence. ”

Chf Supt Colin Wingrove said: “More than a week on from this incident, my thoughts remain with the loved ones of Guilherme and Lemar, who tragically lost their lives.

“We know the impact this has had on the community and have had local officers in the area to answer any questions and provide visible reassurance.

“My colleagues in Specialist Crime continue to work at pace to confirm the sequence of events and I would reiterate their plea for anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Incident Room on 0208 721 4961 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 6166/30Oct. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.