Hernandez scores 3, Crew cruise past CF Montreal 4-2

MONTREAL — Cucho Hernandez scored three times, including once on a second-half penalty kick, and the visiting Columbus Crew cruised to a 4-2 Major League Soccer victory over CF Montreal on Saturday night.

After falling behind 3-0, CF Montreal had a second-half push but it wasn't enough to catch the Crew at Stade Saputo.

The Crew also benefited from an own goal by Gabriele Corbo, while Mahala Opoku and Jules-Anthony Vilsaint scored for Montreal (11-14-2).

Montreal’s impressive home record did not appear to intimidate the visiting Crew who looked to keep the ball, get numbers forward, and press high up the pitch as often as possible.

The commitment to get forward would prove lethal in the 14th minute when Corbo attempted to block a cross but sent it into his own net instead. This appeared to open the flood gates as the Crew would add another just 10 minutes later.

After receiving the ball out wide in an advanced position, Diego Rossi picked out Hernandez who made a late run to the second post and sent a powerful header past Jonathan Sirois.

As teams traded golden scoring chances throughout the rest of the half, Columbus would add a third right before the break in the same way they’ve hurt Montreal all game. With possession out wide, this time it would be Yaw Yeboah who found Hernandez with a low cross.

Montreal began the second half with seemingly renewed energy, only needing five minutes to get one back. Substitute Jules-Anthony Vilsaint picked the pocket of former Montreal defender Rudy Camacho and laid it off for Opoku who scored, reigniting the home crowd.

Just after the hour mark, Hernandez went down in the penalty area after a tackle from George Campbell. While the official had not given a penalty, Video Assistant Referee recommended a review that led to the call being deemed a spot kick which Hernandez dispatched, sealing his hat trick.

Montreal’s reply was equally swift as Matko Miljevic’s cross found Vilsaint, who scored his first MLS goal, bringing Montreal back to a two-goal deficit.

Just as Montreal began building momentum and finding chances, the Crew’s composure on the ball took the wind out of the home side’s sails and secured the three points on the road.

MLS will now have a two-week break as players report to their national teams. Both teams will be in action again on Sept. 16 as Montreal hosts the Chicago Fire and Columbus travels to Florida to face Orlando City SC.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2023.

Elias Grigoriadis, The Canadian Press