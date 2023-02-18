Hernandez loses in arbitration, teams go 13-6 vs players

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández was among five players who lost their salary arbitration cases on Saturday and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe won as teams finished with a 13-6 advantage in decisions.

Angels infielder Gio Urshela, Tampa Bay pitchers Colin Poche and Ryan Thompson and St. Louis reliever Génesis Cabrera also lost their cases.

Hernández will receive $14 million instead of his request for $16 million, still the highest salary for a player in a case that went to a decision. It topped the $13.5 million for both Gerrit Cole and Max Fried.

Renfroe will get $11.9 million instead of the team's offer of $11.25 million.

The 19 hearings this year were up from 13 last year and the most since 22 in 2018.

Among the 33 players who exchanged proposed salaries with their teams on Jan. 13, 14 reached agreements without hearings.

