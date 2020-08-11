Hernandez expected to start for Miami at Toronto

Miami Marlins (7-3, first in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (5-8, fourth in the NL East)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (0-0, .00 ERA, .69 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (1-1, 5.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays face the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays finished 35-46 in home games in 2019. Toronto pitchers struck out 8.2 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.79.

The Marlins went 27-54 on the road in 2019. Miami averaged 8.2 hits with 2.6 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (left quad).

Marlins: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Richard Bleier: (left tricep), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press