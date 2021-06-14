Hernández: Walker Buehler's dependability proving vital as questions surround Dodgers pitchers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dylan Hernández
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to the plate during the first inning.
Dodgers starter Walker Buehler delivers a pitch during the first inning of a 5-3 win over the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium on Sunday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The last time Walker Buehler lost a game, pandemics were something that happened in science-fiction movies.

LeBron James hadn’t yet reached the postseason with the Lakers.

Jared Goff and Sean McVay were still viewed as inseparable.

Buehler extended his unbeaten streak to 29 starts Sunday, the right-hander overcoming early control problems to pitch six scoreless innings in a 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium.

While Clayton Kershaw is the most revered pitcher on the Dodgers and Trevor Bauer the most talked-about, the 26-year-old Buehler has quietly taken on the role as the most consistent.

In a season characterized by its volatility, Buehler is a perfect 6-0 with a 2.38 earned-run average. At a time when the team’s bullpen is shaky, he has pitched six or more innings in each of his 13 starts.

Buehler has become nearly as dependable as Kershaw was once, adopting his mindset and producing similar results.

“I expect to go deep into games and to have some success,” said Buehler while mentioning Kershaw. “I don’t think I would think or believe quite the same if he wasn’t here. That’s just kind of a nod to what kind of person and player he’s been for a long time here.”

And the more time Buehler spends with Kershaw, the more he is starting to sound like him, taking pride in pitching into the later innings and recalling his rare setbacks with precision.

Asked whether he remembered his most recent defeat, Buehler replied, “It was in September against the Rockies in '19.”

He was right.

Since then, the Dodgers are 22-7 in games in which he started, including 5-2 in the postseason.

His latest triumph narrowed the Dodgers’ deficit to the first-place San Francisco Giants to a solitary game.

Buehler’s dependability has taken an oversized importance for these particular Dodgers.

The team can’t count on its offense, not with Corey Seager and Max Muncy on the disabled list.

Mookie Betts homered and scored a season-high three runs, but he is hitting only .253. Cody Bellinger missed another game Sunday, with manager Dave Roberts reporting that Bellinger's left hamstring “didn’t feel great” when he tried running in the morning.

Questions have also surfaced about the pitching staff.

The spin rate on Bauer’s pitches has dropped significantly since Major League Baseball informed teams it would start enforcing rules that prohibit doctoring baseballs. Bauer was charged with six runs, four of them earned, in 6 1/3 innings in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday night.

Kershaw won his last start but was charged with five runs in six innings in each of his two starts before that. His ERA of 3.39 is his highest since he was a 20-year-old rookie.

Julio Urías is 9-2 with a 3.56 ERA but is already approaching his career high in innings pitched. He has pitched 78 1/3 innings this year; he’s never pitched more than 79 2/3 in a regular season.

Tony Gonsolin, who was sidelined for two months because of shoulder inflammation, made his season debut last week but recorded only five outs and walked five batters.

Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen looks over his shoulder before delivering.
Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen looks over his shoulder before delivering in the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers on Sunday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

With the bullpen already an area of concern, closer Kenley Jansen has recently experienced a sharp decline in spin rate similar to Bauer's. Jansen’s trademark cutter has averaged 2,785 revolutions per minute this season, according to Baseball Savant. That marks an increase from 2,553 rpm last year. Over Jansen’s last three appearances, however, the pitch has behaved how it did last season.

Jansen entered the game Sunday in the ninth inning with runners on the corners and the Dodgers leading 5-2. The spin rate of his cutter nearly 170 rpm less than his season average, he gave up two singles, one that drove in a run and another that loaded the bases. Jansen retired the next three batters to earn his 15th save, but the trend was nonetheless disconcerting.

In retrospect, the performance by Buehler was critical, especially when considering 33 pitches were required to complete a first inning in which he walked the bases loaded.

“Consistency,” Roberts said. “Found a way to come out of the first inning with no damage. Made pitches when he needed to. ... After that first inning, to see that he put up six zeroes, is a credit to him.”

It’s also a source of comfort for a team that remains banged up and continually struck by misfortune.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Suns complete sweep of Nuggets, advance to Western Conference finals

    Denver had no answer for Chris Paul.

  • Islanders suffocate Lightning in series-opening win

    Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock each tallied to help the Isles beat the defending champion Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semifinals.

  • French Open: Novak Djokovic mounts epic comeback for 19th Grand Slam title

    Novak Djokovic is one major title behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

  • Bucks rout Nets after Kyrie Irving injures ankle landing on Giannis' foot

    The Milwaukee Bucks finally looked like the Milwaukee Bucks in dominating the second half to win Game 4 over the Brooklyn Nets and even the Eastern Conference semifinals series at 2-2.

  • Nikola Jokic's MVP season ends with Game 4 ejection

    The league MVP's season ended even earlier than expected.

  • Christian Eriksen was 'gone,' resuscitated after cardiac arrest, team doctor says

    "We got him back after one defib," Morten Boesen, Denmark's team doctor, said of Eriksen at a news conference Sunday.

  • Experts: Djokovic's gift to young fan could fetch tens of thousands of dollars

    The generous gift that Novak Djokovic gave a young fan at the French Open could be worth a lot of money, sports memorabilia experts say.

  • Dumfries scores late as Netherlands tops Ukraine in Euro 2020 thriller

    Denzel Dumfries made up for an earlier mistake by heading in an 85th-minute winning goal Sunday.

  • It's now Kevin Durant and Steve Nash against hungry, desperate Bucks

    Durant will likely catch the jokes if the Nets come up short, but this is where Nash has to earn his playoff bones.

  • Sterling gives England win over Croatia at Euro 2020

    Never before had England made a winning start to the continental tournament in nine previous tries.

  • Le'Veon Bell apologizes for airing Andy Reid drama on Instagram, but stands by statement

    Bell stands by what he said, but regrets how he said it.

  • NHL semifinal preview: Is Vegas-Tampa Bay in the cards?

    The NHL's semifinal matchups aren't coin flips, but they could produce a dream final.

  • Bucks tie Nets 2-2 with 107-96 win; Suns sweep Nuggets

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory Sunday to tie the second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle. The Bucks erased a 2-0 deficit by winning two straight in Milwaukee. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Brooklyn. Brooklyn’s immediate concern is the health of its superstar trio. Irving was hurt midway through the second quarter and didn’t return. The Nets already are missi

  • MVP Nikola Jokic ejected, Suns sweep Nuggets 125-118

    DENVER (AP) — The Phoenix Suns roared into the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 11 years Sunday night with a testy 125-118 victory over Denver that completed a four-game sweep of the Nuggets and included MVP Nikola Jokic's ejection. Chris Paul scored 37 points and Devin Booker added 34 in a physical game marred by Jokic's ejection. Jokic was tossed with 3:52 left in the third quarter and the Nuggets trailing 83-76 after his hard right-hand windmill swipe sent the basketball flying

  • Choreographed move gives Colombia 1-0 win at Copa America

    CUIABA, Brazil (AP) — A surprising choreographed move gave Colombia a 1-0 win against Ecuador on Sunday in its first match of Copa America. Edwin Cardona was the scored the winner at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá in the 42nd minute of a tense game. The decisive moment started when midfielder Cardona took a free kick close to the edge of the Ecuadorian penalty box. Instead of shooting, he exchanged three short passes with Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who moved the ball forward to where Miguel Borja wa

  • Jokic ejected from Game 4 after flagrant foul in 3rd quarter

    DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was ejected for a flagrant foul in the third quarter of Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. The NBA MVP missed an 11-foot jumper and didn’t get the call. Mikal Bridges grabbed the rebound and passed to Cameron Payne. The frustrated Jokic wound up and tried to slap the ball away from Payne, but caught Payne in the face. With Payne down on the floor, Devin Booker got into it with Jokic. The officials assessed a flagrant-2 call on Jokic an

  • Kyle Larson wins NASCAR All-Star Race with three-wide pass

    Larson has won three consecutive races.

  • LEADING OFF: Blue Jays bop at Fenway, Rays-Chisox meet up

    A look at what's happening around the majors Monday: ___ MONSTER MASH Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the bashing Blue Jays try to keep up their power surge at Fenway Park. Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of three-run shots over the Green Monster as Toronto hit eight home runs — the most ever allowed in a game by the Red Sox — in an 18-4 romp Sunday. The Blue Jays have hit 13 homers the past two days in Boston, with nine of them clearing the Monster. Marcus Semien, meanwhile, stretched his road hitting s

  • Blue Jays homer 8 times at Fenway, rout Red Sox 18-4

    BOSTON (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of three-run homers over the Green Monster — two of Toronto’s eight longballs as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Cavan Biggio, Rowdy Tellez and Marcus Semien also went deep for the Blue Jays, a day after they had five homers in a 7-2 victory. Guerrero leads the major leagues with 21 homers. The eight home runs were the most ever allowed in a game by the Red Sox. Bichette ha

  • Brazil opens Copa America with 3-0 win over Venezuela

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil kicked off a Copa America tournament that has been opposed by some members of its own team with a 3-0 win over Venezuela on Sunday. Marquinhos, Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa scored in the opener at Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, less than a day after several Venezuelan players tested positive for COVID-19. South American soccer's governing body, CONMEBOL, chose Brazil as host less than two weeks ago, despite its alarming COVID-19 figures, after Argentina and Colombia we