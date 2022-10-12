Hernández: Julio Urías was masterful in Game 1 until he wasn't. Can he keep the Dodgers' trust?

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias (7) walks to the dugout before Game 1 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Stardom was expected of him from the time he was a 16-year-old dominating much older opponents in the lower levels of the minor leagues.

The decade between then and now was as much an exercise in patience as it was a succession of triumphs, the Dodgers placing him in a protective bubble in a failed effort to protect his arm and later claiming they viewed him as a front-line starter even though their usage of him indicated they didn’t.

On Tuesday night, Julio Urías finally was given the responsibility he wanted to shoulder all those years.

The result was ... well, inconclusive.

Starting against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of their National League Division Series, Urías pitched with an extra oomph that made him virtually unhittable early on.

He retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced in the Dodgers’ 5-3 victory.

His fastball was up a tick. He hit the edges of the plate. He altered the tempo of his delivery to disrupt the rhythms of the Padres’ already overmatched hitters.

Urías was masterful — until he wasn’t.

Each of the three runs he gave up was scored by the Padres in the fifth inning. He surrendered a home run to Wil Myers. He yielded a single to Jake Cronenworth, who later scored on a groundout by Trent Grisham. He also gave up a double to Ha-Seong Kim, who eventually was driven in on a sacrifice fly by Austin Nola.

What was a 5-0 lead to start the inning was reduced to 5-3.

The three-run surge marked the premature end of the night for Urías, who was removed from the game with his pitch count at just 79. The bullpen was forced to cover the last four innings, which could compromise manager Dave Roberts later in the series.

The Dodgers don’t have a No.4 starter. There is also only one day off in this series, between Games 2 and 3.

Urías’ final line: five innings, three runs, four hits, no walks and six strikeouts — not disastrous but not what a 111-win team wants from its No.1 starter either.

The game marked the first time since July10 that Urías gave up more than two runs in a start. He finished the season on a run of 14 consecutive starts in which he limited opponents to two or fewer runs.

Urías should have an opportunity to demonstrate the start was an anomaly, either in a winner-take-all Game 5 in this series or in the NL Championship Series. The game could define how he is viewed, a high-stakes event for a pitcher who will be a free agent at the end of next season.

Tuesday night’s game counted as the 23rd career postseason appearance for Urías but only his sixth start.

So, he had been here before, just not like this.

Whether it was because they were trying to preserve his arm, take advantage of his ability to pitch in relief or lacked faith in him, the Dodgers previously had been reluctant to treat Urías as if he were one of baseball’s best.

He had recovered from a major shoulder operation.

Didn’t matter.

He had recorded the final out of their World Series title-clinching victory in 2020.

Didn’t matter.

He had won 20 games last year.

Still didn’t matter.

Roberts practically sabotaged Urías’ chances of making the All-Star team, wondering aloud whether he could be excluded because the Dodgers had too many other players who would be honored.

But the organization’s view of Urías gradually improved over the season, perhaps out of necessity.

Walker Buehler underwent reconstructive elbow surgery and was ruled out for the rest of the season. The Dodgers didn’t acquire Luis Castillo or any other front-line pitcher at the trade deadline.

They had no choice but to turn to Urías, who finished the season with a 17-7 record and an NL-best 2.16 earned-run average.

Reflecting on his arduous journey to become the team’s No.1 starter, Urías said: “I feel like that’s the beautiful part, and the most important, and what I can take most out of this. Obviously, I’ve gone through a lot of things, a lot of good, a lot of bad, but at the end of the day, there’s always the opportunity, the moment you prepare for. I feel like taking advantage of it to the maximum would be the best.”

He did that for only four innings Tuesday night. If the Dodgers are to win the World Series, more will be required.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.