Hernández, Guerrero homer to back Gausman, Jays top Cubs 5-3

  • Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws to a Chicago Cubs batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/11

    Cubs Blue Jays Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws to a Chicago Cubs batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette leaves the batter's box on a double off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/11

    Cubs Blue Jays Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette leaves the batter's box on a double off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    3/11

    Cubs Blue Jays Baseball

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette watches his double off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    4/11

    Cubs Blue Jays Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette watches his double off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras grounds into a double play against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/11

    Cubs Blue Jays Baseball

    Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras grounds into a double play against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, right, throws to first base to complete a double play on Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras after forcing out Nick Madrigal (1) at second base during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    6/11

    Cubs Blue Jays Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, right, throws to first base to complete a double play on Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras after forcing out Nick Madrigal (1) at second base during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer reacts after flying out against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    7/11

    Cubs Blue Jays Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer reacts after flying out against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Blue Jays' Danny Jansen is hit by a pitch from Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    8/11

    Cubs Blue Jays Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays' Danny Jansen is hit by a pitch from Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman fields a grounder by Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. Suzuki singled. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    9/11

    Cubs Blue Jays Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman fields a grounder by Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. Suzuki singled. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Toronto Blue Jays' Danny Jansen scores on a single by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    10/11

    Cubs Blue Jays Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays' Danny Jansen scores on a single by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner throws to first base to put out Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    11/11

    Cubs Blue Jays Baseball

    Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner throws to first base to put out Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws to a Chicago Cubs batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette leaves the batter's box on a double off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette watches his double off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras grounds into a double play against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, right, throws to first base to complete a double play on Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras after forcing out Nick Madrigal (1) at second base during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer reacts after flying out against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays' Danny Jansen is hit by a pitch from Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman fields a grounder by Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. Suzuki singled. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays' Danny Jansen scores on a single by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner throws to first base to put out Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IAN HARRISON
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Cubs
    Chicago Cubs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kevin Gausman
    Kevin Gausman
    Baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Marcus Stroman
    Marcus Stroman
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Justin Steele
    Justin Steele
    American baseball Player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jordan Romano
    Jordan Romano
    Canadian baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • George Springer
    George Springer
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bo Bichette
    Bo Bichette
    Baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Kevin Gausman pitched six solid innings to win his second straight decision as the Blue Jays won back-to-back games after losing their previous three. Toronto is in position for an AL wild card.

Guerrero finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Willson Contreras and Christopher Morel hit solo home runs for the Cubs, but Contreras left in the sixth inning with an apparent leg injury. Contreras limped around the bases after his homer.

Gausman (10-9) allowed two runs and five hits, walked one and struck out nine, including five straight Ks in the second and third innings.

Gausman allowed two home runs for the second time in 25 starts this season. He’s given up nine homers on the year.

David Phelps got two outs in the seventh but left after issuing back-to-back walks. Anthony Bass came on and got Nick Madrigal to fly out.

Trevor Richards got two outs in the eighth and Jordan Romano wrapped it up for his 28th save in 32 chances.

Facing his former team for the first time, Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman allowed one run and three hits in five innings, leaving with a 2-1 lead.

Left-hander Brendon Little (0-1) made his big league debut when he replaced Stroman in the sixth but gave up the lead before recording an out. A replay review confirmed that leadoff batter Bo Bichette had been hit by a pitch and Matt Chapman reached on an infield single before Hernández hammered a first-pitch homer to right, his 19th.

Contreras opened the scoring in the fourth with his 21st homer. Seiya Suzuki reached on a two-out single, but Hernández made an exceptional sliding catch on Franmil Reyes’ sinking liner to end the inning.

Stroman escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first by retiring Hernández on a fielder’s choice. That was the first of 10 consecutive outs that ended when Stroman hit Danny Jansen on the left arm in the fifth. Jansen advanced on a passed ball and tied it 1-1 when he scored on Guerrero’s two-out single.

Morel broke the tie with a leadoff homer in the sixth, his 13th, but Hernández answered in the bottom half.

Morel cut it to 4-3 with an RBI double off Bass in the seventh. Guerrero connected off Michael Rucker to begin the bottom half, his 27th.

20-20 VISION

Contreras is the first catcher in Cubs history to hit 20 or more home runs in consecutive seasons.

DROPPING IN

With the roof open at Rogers Centre, a brief rain shower fell before the start of the third inning, with some in the crowd of 33,759 seeking shelter on the concourses. The rain stopped by the end of the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Hernández returned to the lineup after sitting out Monday because of a sore left foot. ... George Springer was the DH.

ROSTER MOVES

Chicago added RHP Jeremiah Estrada from Triple-A Iowa as a substitute player. Estrada replaced LHP Justin Steele, who went on the restricted list Monday. Steele couldn’t be replaced until three days had passed since his most recent appearance of four or more innings. Steele pitched 5 1/3 innings against the Brewers last Friday.

UP NEXT

RHP Mitch White (1-4, 4.24 ERA) starts for Toronto in Wednesday’s series finale. The Cubs have not named a starter.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Which AL teams will reach MLB playoffs? 6 teams fight for 4 spots in (wild) wild card race

    Six teams will slug it out for the four slots that remain behind the Houston Astros and New York Yankees.

  • Cubs vs. Blue Jays Highlights

    Matt Chapman provided the game-tying single and Danny Jansen walked it off to lead the Blue Jays' 5-4 comeback win over the Cubs

  • Yankees' Taillon hit by line drive, leaves after 2 innings

    New York Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon got hit in his pitching arm by a line drive Tuesday night and left his start against the Los Angeles Angels after two innings. Taillon was struck by a liner off the bat of Magneuris Sierra, who was then thrown out at first to end the inning after second baseman DJ LeMahieu fielded the ricochet. Taillon appeared to be in pain as he left the field, looking down at his forearm and wrist.

  • Seahawks think Justin Coleman is ‘really good.’ They want him back. So why’d they cut him?

    The case of the veteran nickel defensive back Seattle just released is an example of how teams massage NFL roster rules.

  • Kershaw set for return to Dodgers' rotation Thursday vs Mets

    Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw is set to come off the injured list and rejoin the rotation Thursday to face the New York Mets. Kershaw hasn’t pitched since Aug. 4, when he exited a start against San Francisco because of lower back pain. Kershaw felt good following a bullpen session Monday is ready to return in a game at Citi Field between NL division leaders.

  • Raducanu's US Open title defense ends with loss to Cornet

    NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe Emma Raducanu was simply trying to lower others' expectations or make things easier on herself when she scoffed at the idea that there might by any pressure on her as she returned to the site of her remarkable out-of-nowhere run to the 2021 U.S. Open championship. Sure sounded so when she declared, shortly before the start of play at Flushing Meadows: "I think defending a title is just something that the press makes up.” Either way, her follow-up trip to New York did not la

  • LIV Golf: How to watch on TV, schedule details and the players involved

    Open champion Cameron Smith, the current world No 2, has been unveiled as one of the six latest recruits to the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Series.

  • Amazon shoppers call this $39 carbon monoxide monitor 'a must for your home'

    This award-winning carbon monoxide alarm is on sale now at Amazon Canada.

  • Arizona judge slaps down Finchem, Gosar over defamation suit

    An Arizona judge has ordered three Republicans, including secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem and U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, to pay $75,000 in attorney fees for filing a defamation suit against a former Democratic lawmaker “primarily for purposes of harassment.” The Republicans filed the lawsuit last year against former Democratic state Rep. Charlene Fernandez after she called for an investigation of their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Victims of fatal Barrie, Ont., collision identified

    The six young people who died in a single-vehicle crash in Barrie, Ont., over the weekend have now been identified. Police say the vehicle was driving on a road closed to construction at the time of the crash.

  • Meghan Markle says she was never ‘treated like a Black woman’ before dating Prince Harry

    "Because we're light-skinned, you're not treated as a Black woman, you're not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between," Markle said.

  • Haitians protest over crime and inflation

    STORY: Piles of tires burned on street barricades as people gathered at petrol stations trying to desperately fill jugs with fuel.The protests denounce the expensive costs of living, the fuel prices increased 'by manipulation of the bourgeoisie' and insecurity, said protester and artist Kebert Bastien.Another unnamed protester told Reuters they are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.Earlier this month, Haiti's central bank reported that inflation had hit a 10-year high.In recent weeks, Haitians have also struggled to find fuel, which has left some unable to work.The country's fuel stocks have run low as fuel importers struggle to get paid for subsidies that keep fuel prices low in Haiti, and due to difficulties in obtaining dollars from the central bank, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,